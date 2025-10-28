Clay Heskett Reelected To Lead L.E.K. Consulting

Marking second consecutive term, Heskett won reelection to the top post at L.E.K. in the wake of strong performance and his vision for continued growth

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.K. Consulting, the global strategy consultancy, has reelected Clay Heskett as Global Managing Partner, the top leadership position in the firm. Heskett was first elected to the role in 2021, and he has been confirmed for a second four-year term with overwhelming support from the L.E.K. partners.

Over the past four years, L.E.K. has delivered significant growth and service line expansion, positioning the firm for long-term success. Across a range of milestones under Heskett's watch, the firm has strengthened core capabilities in operations, supply chain, pricing, digital, and data & analytics — helping clients thrive in an increasingly complex world and ensuring the firm continues to lead well into the future.

Said Heskett, "I am deeply honored to have been reelected as Global Managing Partner. At every step on this journey, our partners have rolled up their sleeves and worked alongside me to help our clients solve their most critical questions, drive value creation and transform their businesses."

"Whether navigating inflation, rate shocks, tariffs, geopolitical risk or AI disruption, L.E.K. is helping clients turn uncertainty into opportunity. At the heart of our success lies our partnership model and our people, whose intelligence, commitment to doing the best work and collaborative nature make them the very best in a competitive industry," Heskett added. "And I am particularly proud of the firm's partner expansion over the past four years, adding more than 50 partners from our strong internal pipeline as well as accomplished consulting professionals who want to join us in our mission to build a premier global strategy consultancy."

Under Heskett's leadership, L.E.K. has continued to expand its industry and sector capabilities, including the recent expansion of its global Financial Services practice following rising demand from a wide range of institutions seeking to unlock trapped value. The growing practice supports banking, insurance, wealth management and embedded finance across the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Heskett oversaw the firm's continued global growth, marked by the establishment of seven new offices in key markets, including Atlanta, Taipei and Zurich. This also includes a major investment in and expansion of L.E.K.'s capabilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, meeting surging demand from clients in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar. This growth not only reflects the region's rising role as a hub of capital, innovation and diversification, but it also underscores L.E.K.'s ability to bring cross-sector expertise and a trusted global perspective to one of the world's fastest-evolving markets.

Heskett joined L.E.K. in 2005 from Boston Consulting Group and was named partner two years later. He then served as Head of L.E.K.'s European Life Sciences practice and Head of its Europe region, based in London. Earlier in his career, he worked in technology development for Los Alamos National Laboratory. Heskett holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia.

