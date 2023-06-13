Clay market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2027, APAC estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clay market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,515.34 million from 2022 to 202. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clay Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The clay market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Active Minerals International LLC, Austin White Lime Co.Ltd., Burgess Pigment Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Ecobat LLC, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Edgar Minerals Inc., Gleason Clay Co., Imerys S.A., Industrial Minerals Co., KaMin LLC, Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Old Hickory Clay Co., Plainsman Clays Ltd., Quartz Works GmbH, Rasheed Performance Minerals, Reade International Corp., SCR Sibelco NV, and Superior Clay Corp

Download Free Sample

Clay market - Segmentation assessment Segment overview

This clay market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (ceramic and non-ceramic), application (tableware, sanitaryware, and medical applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the ceramic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Growing construction activity across the globe is increasing the demand for building materials such as flooring, wall, and ceiling materials. Ceramic tiles are used not only for floors but also for walls and ceilings. Many ceramic manufacturers use clay to achieve the desired plasticity and reduce the negative effects on the whiteness and drying properties of ceramic materials during drying. The fine particle size of ceramic powder clay is waterproof. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

Clay Market – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the construction industry is the key factor driving the growth of the global clay market share.

The growth in the construction sector is expected to have a direct impact on the growth of the global clay market.

Increasing demand for traditional ceramic products such as floor tiles and tableware will positively impact the expansion of the global clay market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer many opportunities for players operating in the global clay market, while the Middle East , Africa , and Latin America are estimated to emerge as major markets during the forecast period.

region is expected to offer many opportunities for players operating in the global clay market, while the , , and are estimated to emerge as major markets during the forecast period. Moreover, the significant increase in disposable income of individuals around the world is another factor that is likely to drive the growth of the global clay market as consumers increasingly spend on high-quality ceramic products during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of new construction materials is the primary trend in the global clay market growth.

The emergence of new building materials, such as durable clay, high-performance clay, and mineral additives combined with volcanic tuff, is due to technological advances in the production of these materials for use in construction sites.

Companies are slowly moving to more automated, manufacturing-based design methods, but this requires more comprehensive and efficient supply chain management.

It also increases product liability risks for construction companies. Thus, continuous innovation and adoption of new materials are expected to boost the growth of the global clay market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Volatile raw material prices are major challenges impeding the growth of the global clay market.

Clay is manufactured from raw materials such as kaolinite, smectite, chlorite, and mica. These raw materials are minerals found in soil.

The mining guidelines are fluctuating continuously, which would vary the prices of these raw materials.

In addition, the supply-demand imbalance leads to price fluctuation of raw materials. Price of kaolinite in the US in March 2022 was around USD 238.31 million per ton, and in March 2023 , it was around USD 281.06 million per ton.

was around per ton, and in , it was around per ton. Therefore, volatility in these prices will impede the manufacturing cost of the clay, leading to a decline in the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global clay market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global clay market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the high foreign investment in land development, hotels, office buildings, international exhibition halls, and the construction and operation of large theme parks are increasing in the region. Due to these factors, the demand for sanitary ware, wall and floor tiles, and other ceramics is expected to increase in the region, which will increase the demand for clay. This, in turn, will fuel regional market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Clay Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Clay Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Clay Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Clay Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Clay Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The refractory materials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6.55 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (clay and others, and non-clay), application (iron and steel, non-metallic materials, non-ferrous metals, and others), type (shaped and monolithic), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The increasing production capacity developments in the steel industry are notably driving market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6.55 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (clay and others, and non-clay), application (iron and steel, non-metallic materials, non-ferrous metals, and others), type (shaped and monolithic), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The increasing production capacity developments in the steel industry are notably driving market growth. The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market share is expected to increase by USD 8.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), product (blocks, panels, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ). Sustainability and energy conservation is one of the major drivers impacting the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market growth.

Clay Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,515.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Active Minerals International LLC, Austin White Lime Co.Ltd., Burgess Pigment Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Ecobat LLC, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Edgar Minerals Inc., Gleason Clay Co., Imerys S.A., Industrial Minerals Co., KaMin LLC, Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Old Hickory Clay Co., Plainsman Clays Ltd., Quartz Works GmbH, Rasheed Performance Minerals, Reade International Corp., SCR Sibelco NV, and Superior Clay Corp Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global clay market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global clay market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Ceramic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ceramic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-ceramic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-ceramic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Tableware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Tableware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Tableware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Tableware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Tableware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Sanitaryware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Sanitaryware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Sanitaryware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Sanitaryware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Sanitaryware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Medical applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Medical applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Medical applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Medical applications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Medical applications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Active Minerals International LLC

Exhibit 115: Active Minerals International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Active Minerals International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Active Minerals International LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Burgess Pigment Co.

Exhibit 118: Burgess Pigment Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Burgess Pigment Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Burgess Pigment Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Exhibit 121: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Overview



Exhibit 122: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key news



Exhibit 124: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Segment focus

12.6 Eczacibasi Holding AS

Exhibit 126: Eczacibasi Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 127: Eczacibasi Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Eczacibasi Holding AS - Key offerings

12.7 Edgar Minerals Inc.

Exhibit 129: Edgar Minerals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Edgar Minerals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Edgar Minerals Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Imerys S.A.

Exhibit 132: Imerys S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Imerys S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus

12.9 Industrial Minerals Co.

Exhibit 136: Industrial Minerals Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Industrial Minerals Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Industrial Minerals Co. - Key offerings

12.10 KaMin LLC

Exhibit 139: KaMin LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: KaMin LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: KaMin LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Lhoist SA

Exhibit 142: Lhoist SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: Lhoist SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Lhoist SA - Key offerings

12.12 Minerals Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 145: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Plainsman Clays Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Plainsman Clays Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Plainsman Clays Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Plainsman Clays Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Quartz Works GmbH

Exhibit 152: Quartz Works GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: Quartz Works GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Quartz Works GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Reade International Corp.

Exhibit 155: Reade International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Reade International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Reade International Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 SCR Sibelco NV

Sibelco NV Exhibit 158: SCR Sibelco NV - Overview



Exhibit 159: SCR Sibelco NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: SCR Sibelco NV - Key news



Exhibit 161: SCR Sibelco NV - Key offerings

12.17 Superior Clay Corp

Exhibit 162: Superior Clay Corp - Overview



Exhibit 163: Superior Clay Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Superior Clay Corp - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio