Clay Sanger Named CEO of Superfood Holdings™

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined company of Beaming Wellness and Project Juice, now operating under the umbrella of Superfood Holdings, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Clay Sanger as CEO. The announcement comes only three weeks after the initial announcement of the merger between Beaming and Project Juice, which positioned the newly formed Superfood Holdings as the West Coast's leading organic, plant-based clean food QSR concept.

As CEO, Sanger will be overseeing the development and execution of a major retail expansion plan for the company. In addition, he will directly oversee all sales channels, finance, marketing and operations. Two new clean food kitchens are slated to open by the end of 2019 as the beginning stages of a strategic national growth plan.

"Bringing on talent like Clay in key leadership roles is an important tenet of our strategy in building the leading QSR concept in the organic, plant-based, clean food space," said Equity38 Co-Managing Partner Brent Leffel. "Clay brings a proven track record of success and his experience and thought leadership will be invaluable as Superfood Holdings grows its footprint in existing markets and expands to new markets."

Sanger's depth of experience, with over 30 years in restaurant operations, will also help to maximize operational efficiencies for the company. Sanger has held COO positions at Pieology and Jinya and has also previously held positions as VP of Operations at Panera, Paradise Bakery and Susie Cakes. Notably, Sanger was a member of the leadership team that successfully completed a merger between Panera and Paradise Bakery and has deep experience with company owned stores and franchising in multiple markets. Sanger will offer his earned expertise to ensure the opportunity from the merger between Beaming and Project Juice is fully actualized.

"Hiring Clay as our CEO is an important strategic move that will support our growth goals," said Superfood Holdings, CFO Devon Briger. "The opportunity in front of us is tremendous and tapping into Clay's expertise, will allow us to fast-track our path to even greater success."

"I am incredibly honored and excited to join Superfood Holdings, LLC at such a pivotal time, and to be part of a team that is deeply committed to developing a best in class health and wellness platform." said Sanger. "Beaming and Project Juice are clear leaders when it comes to innovating within the plant-based, clean food space. The brands are truly better together and I'm excited to work with the team in building upon its commitment to innovation and quality as we navigate our future growth."

About Equity38

Equity 38 LLC is a boutique principal investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities in the consumer-facing Health/Wellness, Active Lifestyle, and Outdoor sector. The firm's Managing Partners have complementary experience as principal investors, entrepreneurs, board members and c-level industry executives. The firm was founded in 2018 by Brent Leffel and David Cox with offices in Newport Beach, CA and Atlanta, GA. Equity38 LLC is currently investing out of its first committed fund. For more information, please visit www.equity38.com.

About Superfood Holdings

Superfood Holding, LLC is the umbrella company for Project Juice LLC and Beaming Wellness LLC. The company is a leader in the plant-based, clean food restaurant space and offers an unmatched commitment to quality, organic ingredients and ongoing product innovation. Superfood Holdings, LLC operates 16 'clean food kitchens' throughout California and also offers nationwide delivery through the company's owned websites.

