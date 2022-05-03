Clay Wins Two Webby Awards for App to Strengthen Personal and Professional Relationships

Clay Named Best Work & Productivity App in the 26th Annual Webby Awards

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clay ( www.clay.earth ) announced today that it has been named the Best Work & Productivity App in the 26th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. With more than 14,000 entries from over 70 countries, and nearly 2 million votes cast by nearly 500,000 people in the Webby People's Voice, the 26th Annual Webby Awards was the largest in Webby history.

"Clay has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

Clay is a beautiful and private home for the people and relationships in your life, built automatically from your email, calendar, Linkedin, Twitter, and iMessage. Search across everyone you know, set reminders to reach out on specific dates, take notes on your conversations, be prompted to reconnect with contacts, remember birthdays and anniversaries, and more.

"Our team has worked hard to help people across the world foster the relationships that matter most, and we're honored that The Webby Awards recognizes our effort. We're grateful for the support of our early members, and we look forward to continuing to build a product that helps them be more thoughtful with their relationships," said Matthew Achariam and Zachary Hamed, Clay's co-founders.

Clay will be honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 16th, hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital; Felecia Hatcher, CEO, Black Ambition, Sridhar Ramaswamy; Co-Founder & CEO, Neeva; David Droga; Founder and Chairman, Droga5, R/GA; Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO, PRETTYBIRD; Dan Pfeiffer, Co-Host, Pod Save America and Werner Vogels, VP & CTO Amazon.

This year's Webby Special Achievement honorees include: Megan Thee Stallion (Webby Artist of the Year), Anil Dash and Kevin McCoy (Webby Lifetime Achievement), Takashi Murakami (Webby Special Achievement), Drew Barrymore (Webby Special Achievement), Adam Scott (Webby Best Actor), and #saygay (Webby Social Movement of the Year).

ABOUT CLAY

Clay is a beautiful and private home for all your relationships. Populated from the ground up using your calendar and social history, Clay is the most stunning, powerful way to remember who you've met—and what matters to them. Clay is backed by Forerunner Ventures , General Catalyst , and other forward thinking investors .

Get started at www.clay.earth , and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/clayhq .

ABOUT THE WEBBY AWARDS

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

