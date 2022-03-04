Claybourne Co. Announces First Ever Brand Collaboration with El Blunto Pre-Roll Line-Up

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Blunto, California's top blunt producer, and Claybourne Co., a staple in California cannabis cultivation, announced the release of four special edition El Blunto products that will employ Claybourne's top-shelf, indoor flower. The run will include two El Blunto singles, one with the strain The Judge and the other with Strawberry C.R.E.A.M., and two El Bluntito 4-Packs, one with the strain Black Triangle OG and the other with Durban Poison.

El Blunto x Claybourne

"These strains are the most popular and sought after in our line-up. They're heavy hitting and packed with flavorful terpenes, and perfect for connoisseur consumers who enjoy high quality product" Says Nick Ortega, CEO of Claybourne Co. "To be able to launch our first collaboration ever, especially with El Blunto, is a milestone for us. We are extremely excited to partner with the best blunt producer in California and look forward to seeing how these perform in the market."

El Blunto manufactures the highest quality pre-rolls in cannabis. Their products are distributed by Kiva Sales and Services and are available in 400+ dispensaries across California. Their signature product, The World's Finest Cannabis Cigar, is a tobacco free blunt that features 1.75 grams of top-shelf high-testing cannabis. Full flower is hand-broken, never ground, hand-rolled in an all-natural fiber wrap, cured for 72-hours in a temperature and humidity controlled environment, and finished with a glass filter.

"We're humbled that Claybourne recognized the quality that we're putting out into the world and wanted to partner" says Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone's. "They have a fantastic brand and their use of science-based breeding and cultivation makes them the perfect partner for us to work with."

Claybourne Co. is a premium indoor brand and cultivator with one of the most robust flower product portfolios in California. Their breeding process centers around developing innovative cultivars that offer disease tolerance, heartiness, improved yields, and unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Their award-winning cannabis products range from "The Original Small Bud Ounce" to their top 1% selection, the Gold Cuts. Claybourne curates a portfolio of feelings, attainable by all consumer demographics, backed by science, and communicated clearly to consumers through transparency.

The El Blunto x Claybourne collab will be available in dispensaries beginning today.

El Blunto is a California-based cannabis brand that offers 'The World's Finest Cannabis Experience'. Born from a passion for craftsmanship and quality, El Blunto is an evolution of historic cigar-making tradition. Borrowing age-old techniques from master cigar-rollers, we create products of the highest caliber with the highest level of finishing. Product design and development is approached like a true science, ensuring customers get the same, phenomenal experience every single time. The El Blunto line up includes El Blunto (cannabis cigar), El Bluntito (mini-blunts and mini-blunt packs), El Jointo and El Jointito (joints and mini-joint packs), as well as Roll Your Own Blunt Flower Pouches. El Blunto products are available in 400+ dispensaries across California. El Blunto is a subsidiary of Albert Einstone's LLC.

Founded in 2017, Claybourne is a market leading cannabis breeder, cultivator, and retail brand that is known for its broad line of flower, pre-roll and concentrate products. Claybourne's mission is to produce the highest quality, flower-based cannabis products that are accessible to a wide range of consumers. Claybourne sells through independent retailers, and operates no company-owned stores.

