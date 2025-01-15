Clayco Announces CEO Succession Plan, Executive Leadership Changes

Retiring CEO Russ Burns Succeeded by New CEO Anthony Johnson

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayco, a leading design-build firm, today announced the retirement of its esteemed CEO, Russ Burns. After more than 17 years of dedicated service at the company, Burns retired, effective December 31, 2024, although he will continue to lend his expertise and guidance as Chairman of the Board of Advisors for Clayco, helping to shape the company's strategic growth.

Succeeding Burns as CEO is Clayco Executive Vice President and President of Clayco's Industrial Business Unit, Anthony Johnson. A 17-year Clayco veteran, Johnson brings a wealth of expertise to his role, combining a deep understanding of strategy and innovation within the construction industry. Under his leadership, Clayco's Industrial Business Unit has become a top-ranked builder in each of its core market segments while delivering some of the largest and most technically complex projects across the U.S.

"Russ Burns has been a transformational leader for Clayco," said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman at Clayco. "In his time as CEO, Clayco has rapidly expanded to become one of the largest builders of technical, mission critical projects in the United States, and we are beyond grateful for his contributions. But I am also extremely excited about the future under Anthony's leadership. Since joining the company in 2008, I have watched him grow into a leader of diverse teams across complex operations, including developing our industrial construction business. I am confident that Anthony will build on Russ' legacy and position Clayco for even greater growth as a leader in the design-build industry."

As CEO, Johnson will lead Clayco's continued evolution as the premier vertically integrated design-build and development company in the country. His priorities include scaling and expanding Clayco's vertical offerings including design, engineering, procurement, self-perform, and development capabilities. He will also spearhead Clayco's entry into newly targeted strategic markets, while continuing the firm's rapid expansion within the mission-critical sectors of advanced manufacturing, data centers, life sciences, e-commerce, and food and beverage.

"I'm humbled to take on this new role as Clayco's CEO," said Johnson. "Our team's ability to tackle some of the most complex challenges in the industry has always inspired me, and I look forward to building on that foundation. Russ has been an outstanding mentor and leader, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me to carry his vision forward."

Strengthening Clayco's Leadership for Long-Term Success

To catalyze a new era of growth at Clayco, the company is expanding its leadership team to support Johnson as CEO. These changes align with the company's commitment to innovation, expansion, and excellence in the design-build industry.

Shawn Clark , CEO of CRG, Clayco's real estate development arm, will take on the newly created role of Clayco's Chief Strategy Officer.

, CEO of CRG, Clayco's real estate development arm, will take on the newly created role of Clayco's Chief Strategy Officer. Steve Sieckhaus , Enterprise Chief Operating Officer, has also assumed the role of Enterprise President.

, Enterprise Chief Operating Officer, has also assumed the role of Enterprise President. Kevin McKenna , the current President of Construction, will also assume the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer of the Clayco Enterprise.

, the current President of Construction, will also assume the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer of the Clayco Enterprise. Bret Litton , Senior Vice President of Finance, has been promoted to Chief Business Officer.

, Senior Vice President of Finance, has been promoted to Chief Business Officer. Mike Pierle has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Construction.

has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Construction. Jim Havel , Clayco Enterprises' Chief Financial Officer, is retiring after more than 40 years in the financial sector. Havel will continue to serve on Clayco's Board of Advisors.

, Clayco Enterprises' Chief Financial Officer, is retiring after more than 40 years in the financial sector. Havel will continue to serve on Clayco's Board of Advisors. Justin Lienemann has been promoted to succeed Havel as Chief Financial Officer of the Clayco Enterprise.

Key members of Johnson's leadership team also include Executive Vice President and General Counsel Carmen Hernandez; Chief Talent Officer Katie Lane; Senior Vice President of Risk Management Todd Friis; Senior Vice President of Government and Community Affairs Sandra Marks; Chief Information Officer Jeff Miller; Michael Fassnacht, Chief Growth Officer; Ryan Abbott, President, Southwest; and Elizabeth Zucker, President of Clayco's St. Louis Business Unit. Together, these leaders bring diverse expertise, innovative thinking, and a shared commitment to advancing Clayco's mission.

"Clayco's leadership team reflects the best and brightest minds in the industry, uniquely positioned to tackle our clients' most complex challenges," said Clark. "With Anthony Johnson at the helm and a dynamic team in place, we are poised to redefine what it means to deliver exceptional outcomes in the design-build space."

For more information about Clayco and its leadership team, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

SOURCE Clayco