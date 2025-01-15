Clayco Announces Launch of Advanced Technologies Construction Business Unit, Clayco Compute

Clayco Compute Poised to Lead the High-Growth Data Center and Advanced Technology Markets

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayco, a leading design-build firm, today announced the launch of Clayco Compute, an integrated data center delivery business unit focused exclusively on highly specialized construction of advanced technology centers.

Clayco's strategic expansion will capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for advanced data center and quantum computing construction projects. The surge is driven by two key factors: bipartisan consensus that America's national security is reliant upon onshore production of emerging technologies and the private sector's demand for secure, high-performance data storage, cloud computing, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Clayco has completed or is currently undertaking more than $12.7 billion in advanced technology projects. With 57 active data center projects across the country, the company ranks among the top five national builders in the sector. In 2024, Clayco generated $3.6 billion in revenue on data center projects, accounting for half of Clayco's total company revenue and more than doubling its contribution from $1.5 billion in 2023. Clayco Compute is projected to continue that growth in 2025 and is expected to reach over $4.5B in revenue by 2026.

Ryan McGuire, a 20-year industry veteran, will serve as President of Clayco Compute. "Clayco Compute is a game-changer for our company and the clients we serve," said McGuire. "This dedicated business unit allows us to be laser-focused on delivering unmatched expertise and streamlined solutions to an industry that is evolving at a remarkable pace. It also provides our team members with incredible opportunities to grow, innovate, and lead as we tackle the challenges of tomorrow's technological transformation with skill and confidence."

Building the Foundation of Digital Transformation



The hyperscale data center market is projected to grow 10%-20% annually through 2030 according to Colliers, while Blackstone anticipates $1 trillion in U.S. investments in this sector over the next five years. As businesses and government initiatives increasingly prioritize secure, onshore technological development, Clayco Compute is poised to help the country's most innovative companies realize their technological goals.

"The launch of Clayco Compute is a significant step forward as we position ourselves to meet the surging demand in the data center and hyperscale market," said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman at Clayco. "With Ryan McGuire at the helm, we are poised to lead this high-growth sector, delivering innovative, secure, and efficient solutions that solve our clients most complex challenges and drive the ongoing digital transformation shaping industries worldwide."

Clayco Compute offers a fully integrated, end-to-end solution that encompasses land acquisition, advanced utility management, design, engineering, equipment procurement, off-site modular solutions, self-perform concrete, mechanical, electrical and construction services. This approach mitigates operational risks, enhances predictability, and provides certainty for clients while positioning them as technological leaders.

Visit www.claycorp.com to learn more about Clayco Compute.

