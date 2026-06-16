CLAYCO APPOINTS AI LEADER ZACK KASS TO BOARD OF ADVISORS

Former OpenAI Executive to Help Guide Enterprise AI Strategy and Innovation

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayco, one of the nation's leading full-service, turnkey real estate development, architecture, engineering, design-build construction firms, today announced the appointment of former OpenAI executive Zack Kass to its Board of Advisors.

As Clayco continues to invest in innovation, data-driven decision-making and next-generation technologies across the built environment, Kass will provide strategic guidance on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and the future of work.

Kass is a globally recognized artificial intelligence strategist, advisor, speaker and former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, where he helped build and lead the company's sales, partnerships and customer success organizations during a period of unprecedented growth and adoption of generative AI technologies. Today, Kass advises Fortune 1000 companies, governments and institutions on navigating the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence. He also serves as an Executive Advisor on artificial intelligence and business strategy at the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, collaborates with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and is the AI Conservation Fellow at Conservation International.

"Artificial intelligence will fundamentally reshape how businesses operate, how projects are delivered and how value is created across industries," said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco. "Zack has been at the center of one of the most transformative technology movements in modern history. His unique perspective on AI adoption, business transformation and human potential will help Clayco continue to lead the construction industry into the future."

Kass spent more than a decade working in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies before joining OpenAI, where he played a key role in translating groundbreaking AI research into practical business applications. Since leaving OpenAI, he has become one of the world's most sought-after voices on artificial intelligence, helping organizations understand how to responsibly leverage AI to improve performance, innovation and long-term competitiveness.

"I'm honored to join Clayco's Board of Advisors and to work alongside a rare leader who has built at extraordinary scale without losing sight of the values that matter," said Kass. "Bob has already taught me a great deal about legacy, philanthropy, and the responsibility that comes with success.

I've spent much of my career focused on the digital world and the future of intelligence, but I've always been fascinated by the people who shape the physical world around us. Clayco has helped create some of the most remarkable structures in the country, and there is still so much left to build. I'm excited to work with the leadership team as they explore new ways to create value for clients, partners, and employees through emerging technologies."

Kass joins a distinguished Board of Advisors that provides strategic counsel to Clayco's executive leadership team as the company continues its growth across advanced technology, industrial, mission critical, residential, commercial and institutional markets.

"Clayco has built a reputation for anticipating where industries are headed and positioning itself ahead of the curve," Clark added. "As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, Zack's expertise will help ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in order to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $8.1billion in revenue for 2025, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

SOURCE Clayco