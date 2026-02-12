Clayco Supports Deep Atomic Consortium with Department of Energy Submissions for Proposed First Nuclear-Powered AI Data Center Campus in U.S.

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayco, a leading design-build firm specializing in complex mission-critical facilities, today announced its participation in a multidisciplinary consortium led by Swiss American energy company Deep Atomic. Clayco is supporting the consortiums' submissions to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop next generation nuclear-powered AI data center and energy infrastructure campuses, including a proposed facility at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) that, pending DOE approval, could represent the first fully integrated nuclear-powered AI data center in the U.S.

As part of the consortium, Clayco is supporting the data center scope by providing early-stage delivery planning, constructability analysis, and integrated design-build expertise to inform the DOE submission process. In this role, Clayco provides expertise on how the campus could be designed, engineered, and constructed, from early site development strategy through construction phasing and sequencing.

"Successful DOE submissions require more than innovative energy concepts — they require confidence that projects can be delivered safely, efficiently, and at scale," said Bob Clark, Executive Chairman and Founder of Clayco. "Our team is proud to support Deep Atomic and the broader consortium by bringing real-world data center delivery experience and execution discipline to help present a buildable, delivery-ready proposal for this groundbreaking, first-of-kind project."

Clayco will also advise the consortium on infrastructure integration and aligning design and construction approaches with the operational requirements of high-density AI workloads. Through its integrated delivery model, Clayco brings real-world experience delivering large, complex data center campuses for America's largest hyperscalers that demand speed, reliability, and precision. This collaboration reflects Clayco's broader focus on building the modern physical infrastructure required to support America's growing demands for AI, energy reliability, and advanced technology.

The consortium brings together organizations with expertise spanning advanced nuclear technology, energy systems, cost and risk modeling, regulatory strategy, and large-scale computing. Clayco's participation complements these capabilities by helping bridge conceptual energy innovation with practical infrastructure delivery.

Deep Atomic is advancing an Integrated Energy approach that pairs advanced nuclear energy with AI data center infrastructure to support reliable, low-carbon power for next-generation computing. Clayco's involvement reinforces the consortium's ability to translate this vision into a structured, executable campus concept aligned with DOE evaluation criteria that could serve as a scalable, sustainable platform to help establish the U.S. as the global leader in clean-energy AI infrastructure.

"Our mission is to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear power solutions that meet the performance, reliability and sustainability needs of next-generation computing infrastructure," said William G. J. Theron, founder and CEO of Deep Atomic. "Working with Clayco and our consortium partners, we're proud to present a proposal to the DOE that pairs practical execution planning with innovative energy and data center integration."

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With more than $7.6 billion in revenue for 2025, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Deep Atomic

Deep Atomic is an advanced energy infrastructure company focused on the design and integration of co-located energy systems for AI and data center infrastructure, supporting structured, multi-phase approaches to reactor design, feasibility, consortium development, and project delivery across public- and private-sector programs. Deep Atomic further designs its own advanced nuclear reactor systems, enabling tighter integration between power generation, thermal management, and high-density compute environments. www.deepatomic.io.

