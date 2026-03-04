Clayco Launches Power and Energy, a New Business Unit Providing Solar and Energy Storage to Support America's Energy Growth

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayco, a leading full-service, turnkey real estate development, design-build construction firm, today announced the launch of Power and Energy, a new business unit that expands Clayco's fully integrated delivery model into the rapidly growing energy sector. With an initial focus on utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, Clayco Power and Energy will provide comprehensive design, engineering, procurement, and construction services to accelerate the delivery of reliable, cost-effective energy infrastructure nationwide.

The launch of Clayco Power and Energy comes at a pivotal moment for U.S. energy infrastructure. Electricity demand is projected to grow 15% to 20% by 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of data centers, domestic manufacturing facilities, transportation electrification needs, and residential growth. Much of that demand is being met by newly available renewable power sources, with 85% of all new U.S. electric generating capacity brought online in 2025 comprised of utility-scale solar and battery storage sources, underscoring the urgent need for reliable delivery partners capable of building projects at scale.

From early planning, engineering, and design through procurement, construction, commissioning, and installation, Clayco Power and Energy will leverage advanced modeling, prefabrication, and field-tested construction expertise to deliver high-performance utility-scale solar projects and distributed commercial battery energy storage systems (BESS) safely, efficiently, and on schedule.

"Clayco is committed to supporting the country's evolving modern infrastructure needs, and utility-scale power like solar and battery storage are central to America's economic and industrial future," said Anthony Johnson, CEO of Clayco. "With the launch of Power and Energy, we are bringing Clayco's hallmark speed, cost-efficiency, and technical execution to the energy sector at a moment when the nation needs increased delivery and capacity at an unprecedented scale. We are proud to put the full strength of Clayco behind the country's energy expansion."

Clayco Power and Energy will be led by industry veteran Ryan Johnson, who will oversee strategy, operations, and project delivery as Vice President of the newly created business unit.

"I am excited to bring Clayco's leading design-build expertise, precision, innovation, and speed-to-market to the energy sector," said Power and Energy Vice President Ryan Johnson. "Our fully integrated delivery model – which brings design, engineering, procurement, and construction under one roof – minimizes risk, accelerates schedules, and maximizes value for clients like utilities, independent power producers, financial sponsors, and customers delivering power to data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities."

Clayco is currently under contract and in the design phase for a solar and battery storage project in Illinois, scheduled to mobilize in 2026. The project represents the first of several large-scale opportunities anticipated as the company expands into the solar and storage market to support growing national demand.

Clayco Power and Energy is expected to generate $300 million in revenue and employ nearly 1,000 craft professionals by 2027, reinforcing Clayco's role in building the energy infrastructure required to power what comes next.

