Claymore Capital Partners Selects SS&C for Initial Fund Launch

WINDSOR, Conn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Claymore Capital Partners, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based investment advisor, has selected SS&C as the administrator for its new private equity fund-of-funds, Claymore Capital Partners Fund I.

Claymore will use SS&C's full range of administration services, including fund accounting, investor services, reporting and analytics. Rob Neu, Managing Partner and 35-year industry veteran, launched the Claymore Capital Partners Fund I late last year to provide cost-efficient access to a diversified private equity portfolio in a single investment vehicle.

"We were looking for a technology partner with the know-how to help funds of all sizes," said Rob Neu. "SS&C's extensive expertise in the private equity market, coupled with its high-touch boutique service approach, ensures we will have excellent support as the business grows."

"We are excited to be part of Claymore Capital's new private equity fund-of-funds launch," said Joe Patellaro, Managing Director, SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets. "We have a long history of supporting first-time fund launches and look forward to working with Rob to forge a strong foundation for growth."

About Claymore Capital Partners

Claymore Capital Partners is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based investment advisor managing a fund-of-funds to provide cost-efficient access to a diversified private equity portfolio.

We provide investors multi-level diversification across various fund mandates, subclass strategies, vintage year, fund size, geography and industry in one investment vehicle.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.sscinc.com

