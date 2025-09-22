Clayton® Announces Exclusive Lighting Partnership with Visual Comfort & Co.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/clayton_home_builders/9356351-en-clayton-home-building-group-lighting-partnership-visual-comfort-co

Visual Comfort has long been the trusted provider of lighting solutions for Clayton's site-built homes. Now, through the new exclusive agreement, that same level of trend-forward, beautifully crafted and seamlessly integrated lighting will be available in Clayton's modern manufactured homes. Each Clayton national product line will feature a thoughtfully curated selection of Visual Comfort & Co. lighting options to help customers personalize their homes.

"The continued partnership with Visual Comfort & Co. is a true collaboration built on our shared commitment to quality, design and innovation," said Keith Holdbrooks, Chief Executive Officer of Clayton Home Building Group. "We're excited to feature Visual Comfort & Co.'s beautifully crafted lighting in our modern manufactured homes, offering all Clayton homeowners a refined decorative lighting aesthetic that elevates every space."

Visual Comfort's commitment to innovation, efficiency and sustainable business practices mirrors that of Clayton. In addition to creating beautifully designed fixtures, Visual Comfort streamlines installation, reduces jobsite waste and supports builder efficiency. That aligns with one of Clayton's values to Drive change through innovation and environmentally responsible business practices while delivering energy-efficient, attainable homes to buyers. Visual Comfort matches Clayton's value to Earn trust by prioritizing relationships and providing excellent customer service.

"Working with Clayton over the years has been an incredibly rewarding experience" said Michael Incardone, Vice President – Builder at Visual Comfort & Co. "Their commitment to quality, innovation and people-first culture aligns perfectly with our own values at Visual Comfort. Expanding our partnership with them represents not only a major milestone for our business, but also a deeply personal achievement for me. I'm proud of what we've built together and excited for what's ahead."

Together, Clayton Home Building Group and Visual Comfort & Co. are setting the new standard for homeowners, where thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship and seamless functionality come together in every home. This exclusive partnership marks a significant step in Clayton's ongoing commitment to deliver beautifully crafted homes with features that enhance everyday living.

Learn more about Clayton's commitment to beautiful, energy-efficient, attainable homes at Clayton Home Building Group.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life through homeownership. Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2024, Clayton built more than 60,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered certification mark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

About Visual Comfort & Co.

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative, architectural, landscape lighting and ceiling fans. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort & Co. offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point, as well as integrated lighting and shading control systems. With over sixty showrooms across the US, UK and Asia, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for whole-home lighting solutions.

