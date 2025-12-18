Partnership celebrates milestone moment that's helped more than 39,000 families achieve housing stability

TEMPLE, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clayton ® , a leading national builder of attainable single-family homes, celebrates a major milestone: the donation of the 20th home through its partnership with Family Promise, Inc. , a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing and addressing family homelessness. The 20th donated home will serve as transitional housing for Family Promise of Bell County , providing stability and support for families working to secure permanent housing.

Clayton® Celebrates 20th Home Donation to Family Promise

"We're excited to mark this milestone with our friends at Family Promise," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "Donating 20 homes shows what's possible when dedicated teams come together for a common goal. We look forward to helping even more families find lasting housing stability, and we deeply appreciate Family Promise's leadership and the incredible work they do across the country."

Clayton and Family Promise launched their partnership in 2019 through A Future Begins at Home, a program focused on preventing families from experiencing homelessness. Clayton supports this mission through annual home donations and grants to Family Promise Affiliates nationwide.

"Our partnership with Clayton has had such a profound impact on families facing housing insecurity," said Cheryl Schuch, CEO of Family Promise. "These home donations allow Family Promise Affiliates across the country to expand their services and provide local families with safe, stable places to rebuild their lives. We're deeply grateful for Clayton's commitment to helping these families achieve lasting stability."

"This home will make a tremendous difference for the families we serve here in Bell County," said Rucker Preston, Executive Director of Family Promise of Bell County. "It will give families the foundation they need to move toward long-term stability with our ongoing support. We're excited to see the impact this home will have on the family moving in and on many more in the years to come."

Since the partnership began, 39,300 families, including over 62,500 children, have achieved long-term housing stability thanks to these collaborative efforts.

The donated home, Clayton's Solsbury Hill floor plan, offers approximately 1,140 sq. ft. of living space, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Designed with all-drywall interiors, Craftsman-style details and open living areas, the home also includes energy-efficient features and roof-mounted solar panels that are projected to produce more than 50% of the home's annual electricity, which can help reduce monthly utility costs. Fully furnished, the home is ready to meet a variety of family needs.

The home was built at the Clayton Waco Home Building Facility in Texas and completed by Clayton Homes of Killeen .

"We're proud to partner with Family Promise on this project," said Kenny Smith, General Manager at Clayton Homes of Killeen. "It's truly meaningful to be a part of a milestone home that will make a direct and lasting impact for families right here in our local community."

To learn more about Clayton's partnership with Family Promise, visit claytonhomes.com/social-responsibility.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life through homeownership. Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2024, Clayton built more than 60,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

CrossMod is a registered certification mark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

About Family Promise:

Family Promise is the nation's leading organization focused on preventing and ending family homelessness. With nearly 200 locations nationwide, the organization creates solutions, leverages local assets, and advocates for families facing homelessness. This work creates meaningful impact, reduces community costs, and keeps families together. Since its founding in 1988, Family Promise has served more than 1 million family members. Learn more and get involved at familypromise.org.

