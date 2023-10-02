Clayton Cogswell to lead Biofriendly's New Media Division

Former producer and director for Amazon, Discovery Networks and Disney Channel joins Biofriendly to enhance its environmental network, Biofriendly Planet.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly, a green solutions company, has announced that Clayton Cogswell, the multi-platform director, has accepted the position of Vice President of Media Production for the company's bold initiative to expand its green entertainment network, Biofriendly Planet. Clayton comes to Biofriendly after years of successfully helming feature films, broadcast television and viral/branded content, and after exiting his role as Creative Director at the L.A.-based Fields Entertainment.

"I always envisioned our company making creative content that could deliver a green message in an engaging and entertaining way," says Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly. "I've had the opportunity to work with Clayton for many years as a director and producing partner, so when it was time to take our media to the next level on the Biofriendly Planet platform—Clayton was the obvious choice."

Cogswell recently co-created, directed, and co-executive produced the hit Disney XD series "Parker Plays" and "Polaris Primetime". He subsequently directed every episode of the third season of "Quizney" for Disney Now. He directed, shot, and edited the documentary series "Streaming IRL" for Amazon.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on our planet by leading the talented folks at Biofriendly in pioneering its brand-new media arm," added Clayton Cogswell. "I am humbled by their invitation to join them in creating something rather special when it comes to environmental education, documentaries, and narrative entertainment. I have always admired Noel and his team of creatives for their sense of playful wonder and ability to bring much-needed joy to bleak times. I am proud to be a part of this new endeavor."

Cogswell is a staple amongst cult film fans after directing his first feature, the horror-comedy, "I Had a Bloody Good Time at House Harker", which won the Audience Choice for Best Film at Nocturna Madrid International Film Festival in Spain and has been seen by millions on Amazon Prime.

About Biofriendly Corporation
Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 17.5 billion gallons of fuel, or the equivalent of planting 481.7 million trees to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

