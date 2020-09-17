Clayton Home Building Group® Launches Web Experience to Showcase Clayton Built® Standard

For the Clayton Home Building Group, Clayton Built® is a serious standard that represents the company's commitment to future homeowners. Every Clayton Built® home is constructed off-site in a climate-controlled home building facility, and then delivered with the Clayton Built® seal of approval that ensures precision was exercised at each phase of construction with a resounding, steadfast commitment to quality.

The quality derives from the products, appliances and materials selected for each home, including the Clayton Built® trusted brand partners which help deliver quality, stylish and sustainable homes for buyers. Brand partners and products include*:

Frigidaire ® kitchen appliances

Shaw ® flooring

ecobee smart thermostats

Rheem ® water heating products

SmartComfort® by Carrier

Kwikset ® door hardware

Exclusive company owned and branded DuraCraft® cabinetry and Lux™ Windows

Clayton Built® is more than brand name products offered in every home; it's exceeding the minimum requirements in the home building processes. These homes are constructed with the vast network of knowledge and expertise of nearly 10,000 valued team members across the United States.

"Our team members tirelessly push the limits of quality and innovation not only during the home building process, but also in selecting the world's leading home building brands as partners," said Keith Holdbrooks, president of Clayton Home Building Group. "Clayton Built® represents every team member's dedication to consistently provide home buyers with a durable, stylish home at an attainable price."

The exclusive DuraCraft® cabinets exceed typical paper wrapped cabinets traditionally offered in manufactured homes that often require tedious care. DuraCraft cabinets incorporate a water repellent finish and are custom assembled in Clayton's home building facilities. Color and finish options are professionally selected based on the style preferences and trends unique to every region where Clayton Built® homes are constructed.

Additionally, the exclusive Lux windows are assembled in two of 20 Clayton Supply facility locations and engineered with double pane insulated glass to help reduce energy usage and reflect UV rays, while providing thinner sight lines and quality design.

To learn more about Clayton Built, visit www.claytonbuilt.com. To learn more about product standards, building partners and brand strength, download the Clayton Built infographic.

*Material brands are subject to change depending on availability, home model and building facility constructing the home. Trademarks of companies other than Clayton are the property of those other companies.

About Clayton Home Building Group

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod™ is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

