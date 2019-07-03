Clayton Home Building Group® Recognized by the EPA for Energy Efficient Construction and Environmental Protection

MARYVILLE, Tenn., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group, one of America's largest off-site and on-site home builders, has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2019 ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Market Leader for its outstanding commitment to energy-efficient new homes through the ENERGY STAR program in 2018 at 18 of the company's home building facilities dedicated to constructing off-site built homes.

The Market Leadership Award recognizes the facilities' continued commitment to providing home buyers with ENERGY STAR certified homes nationwide. Clayton's home building facilities recognized in the manufactured housing category included Clayton Appalachia, Clayton Buckeye, Clayton Maynardville, Clayton Nashville, Clayton Oxford, Clayton Perris, Clayton Rutledge, Clayton Savannah, Clayton Sulphur Springs, Clayton Waycross, Clayton Albany, Clayton Giles, Clayton Hermiston, Clayton Richfield, Clayton Rockwell, TRU Belton I, TRU Halls and TRU White Pine.

"We are truly honored to have 18 of our home building facilities receive this award," said Clayton Home Building Group Vice President of Engineering and Design, Mark Ezzo. "Our goal is to continue to find ways to help our home buyers save money by utilizing energy efficient building practices and materials that can reduce the cost of utilities, while also helping the environment."

In 2018, over 3,000 Clayton off-site built homes were ENERGY STAR certified. ENERGY STAR aligns well with one of Clayton's guiding principles, we will leave the world and company a better place. ENERGY STAR certified homes include location-specific requirements for construction and installation. Features include:

Airtight ducts

Efficient heating and cooling equipment

Increased insulation

Efficient hot water heaters

Low emission windows

Clayton's mission is to provide quality, energy efficient homes and appliances for families across the nation. The company's 40 home building facilities continue to push the boundaries on attainable housing for all income brackets using the best off-site construction methods. Every Clayton home building facility is ISO 14001 registered for green construction practices and together in 2018, diverted over 21,000 tons of waste from landfill through recycling and waste management.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction program presents Market Leader Awards to outstanding partners who have made important contributions to energy efficient construction and environmental protection by building or verifying a significant number of ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments, or by sponsoring a local program that supported these activities during the previous year. More than 98,000 ENERGY STAR certified single-family homes and multifamily units were built in 2018, for a total of nearly 2 million homes since 1995. The EPA proudly recognizes Clayton Home Building efforts as an ENERGY STAR partner. To learn more about Clayton, visit www.claytonhomes.com.

ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. The company is a diverse home builder committed to quality and durability, offering traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2018, Clayton delivered 47,570 homes to families across the nation. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com

