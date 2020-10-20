Clayton Homes Strengthens Commitment to Off-site Built Housing Quality and Customer Experience with Establishment of HouseSmart Construction™

Led by Chuck Morgan, recently named Vice President of HouseSmart Construction, the new company initiative kicks off with the acquisition of RCB Trucking of Sparta, TN. The RCB team will be welcomed to the Clayton Homes family as new team members, and they will benefit from a consistent flow of future home projects, new equipment and improved team member experience.

"We've heard the need for a better solution from many of our retail partners as they seek to overcome challenges of keeping up with the growing demands and complexities of site construction in our manufactured housing industry," said VP of HouseSmart Construction Chuck Morgan. "Clayton Homes plans to grow its HouseSmart Construction footprint nationally in the coming years."

The company will be a new service option for Clayton Homes stores and valued independent retail partners to provide for their home buyers. HouseSmart Construction is not intended to replace the relationships home centers have with local contractors, but rather to improve services, skilled labor and capacity in markets where demand is highest.

"We believe this expansion of our retail division is a necessity for our team to better elevate and support our industry while delivering on promises to our customers," said Danny Warrick, Clayton Homes Retail President. "It will serve as a platform to partner with home centers, contractors and Clayton home building facilities to improve off-site built home construction quality together. Ultimately HouseSmart Construction will help us serve our company purpose, which is opening doors to a better life."

In 2019, Clayton Homes launched its Welcome Home program as a final step of home inspection and celebration for home buyers as they receive the keys to their new homes. The goal of the Welcome Home moment is to deliver every Clayton home buyer a 100% defect-free home.

As off-site built housing trends move toward more homes with permanent foundations, garages, porches and landscaping, the need for better, quality site prep services has never been higher. . HouseSmart Construction services will especially help provide value to the manufactured housing industry as it continues to expand upon its new category of off-site built housing called CrossMod™ Homes, which represents a blending of off-site construction efficiencies and features that are similar to those typically found in traditional site-built homes.

To view Clayton homes and to learn more about the off-site home building process visit: claytonhomes.com.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

*CrossMod™ is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

