Clayton® Partners with the Arbor Day Foundation in Reforestation Efforts for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

National homebuilder empowers Arbor Day Foundation to plant over 60,000 trees in legacy coal mine reforestation project

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton®, a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 60,000 trees as part of the legacy coal mine reforestation project in Kentucky and West Virginia, including the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, as part of its larger partnership to plant 4.47 million trees by 2025.

Discover how Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation are working together to restore former coal mine lands through innovative reclamation efforts. Clayton is joining forces with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 60,000 trees in former coal mining areas, aiming to restore native forests across public lands through innovative reforestation initiatives.

This innovative reclamation project aims to restore native forests on former coal mine lands, enhancing biodiversity and combating invasive species across public lands, including the National Park, to help Clayton in its commitment to build a sustainable future.

"Reforestation is important in the National Park because public lands provide benefits to all of society," according to Michael French, Director of Green Forest Work. "National parks provide a community with clean air, clean water, carbon sequestration and recreation. It's important to the community to restore these impacted forests and undo damage that was done years ago."

This reforestation project will restore over 96 acres of land, helping to sequester 17,222 metric tons of carbon dioxide, prevent 7.8 million gallons of water runoff and remove 59.83 tons of air pollutants.1

"As a national homebuilder, we recognize the importance of environmental stewardship and being a force for good in the communities we serve, " said William Jenkins, senior director of environment and sustainability at Clayton. "We are proud to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation – their experience and partner network help to ensure Clayton supports scaling native species forest restoration in areas across the country, like the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve."

"The Arbor Day Foundation is lucky to have a lot of great corporate partners, like Clayton," said Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. "These partners help us drive impact, drive scale and plant trees in forests and neighborhoods of greatest need. This work helps us change lives for people across the planet."

These efforts are part of a broader partnership between Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation aimed at planting trees in forests of great need. Clayton partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to identify strategic locations impacted by environmental degradation by planting trees to restore vital ecosystems and foster a long-term, sustainable impact. In September 2024, during Climate Week NYC, Clayton was honored to become the first home builder to join the Evergreen Alliance, a collective of engaged leaders in corporate sustainability. This program is part of the Arbor Day Foundation's broader mission to foster environmental sustainability through conservation and reforestation initiatives.

Since 2022, Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation's partnership has resulted in more than 4.2 million trees planted, supporting the restoration of more than 8,300 acres of forestland.

1 *Metrics projected over 40 years and reported by the Arbor Day Foundation, configured using USDA Forest Service i-Tree Tools.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2023, Clayton built more than 52,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, Arbor Day Foundation® has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

