Clayton Trial Lawyers Ranked as Best Law Firm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, for the 11th consecutive year, announced the release of the "Best Law Firms" rankings. Clayton Trial Lawyers PLLC ("CTL") was listed in the rankings as an "elite and highly impressive" law firm.

A law firm that receives this designation "reflects the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas," says Best Lawyers. Only 2,179 law firms received this national law firm ranking. U.S. New & World Report also ranked CTL as a "Tier 1 commercial litigation law firm" in its region.

CTL was opened in April 2020, after William Clayton, a top shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, left and took a select team with him, including attorney Miguel Aristizabal. The boutique firm also specializes in personal injury.

To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes 5% of lawyers practicing in the United States. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. "U.S. News has more than three decades of experience evaluating key institutions in society and their service to consumers," said Tim Smart, executive editor at U.S. News. "Law firms perform a vital role, and ranking them is a key extension of our overall mission to help individuals and companies alike make important decisions."

The 2021 rankings are based on the highest lawyer and firm participation on record, incorporating 8.3 million evaluations of more than 110,000 individual leading lawyers. "For the 2021 'Best Law Firms' publication, the evaluation process has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it did when we first started 11 years ago." says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "This year we reviewed 15,587 law firms throughout the United States – across 75 national practice areas – and a total of 2,179 firms received a national law firm ranking. We are proud that the 'Best Law Firms' rankings continue to act as an indicator of excellence throughout the legal industry."

