Clayton® Unveils First Encore Home at 2024 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

New Modern Manufactured Home Collection Provides Homeowners with High-End Design and Energy Efficiency

OMAHA, Neb., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, showcased its first Encore home at this year's annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting in Omaha, NE. The new Encore home collection , which begins production in the coming months, will offer novel, modern manufactured floor plans that blend design innovation, high-end materials and energy-efficient features to offer homeowners attainable luxury.

Clayton Designer Amanda Graves talks about what inspired the new Encore home collection. With Encore, homeowners can experience the beauty of attainable luxury at a reasonable price to reflect their unique tastes and an elevated style of living.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9249352-clayton-unveils-first-encore-home-at-2024-berkshire-hathaway-shareholders-meeting/

Encore, the most elevated line of modern manufactured homes offered by Clayton, features various personalization options and incorporates regional design aesthetics. Notable features of the Encore home collection include:

French doors

Glass cabinets

Pendant lighting

Quartz countertops

Tile backsplash

Free standing tub

Full glass and tile showers

"Encore blends expert craftsmanship and design personalization with energy-efficient features that can save homeowners money over the lifespan of their home," said Mike Comparato, National Product Manager at Clayton. "We are excited to offer a home line to our customers that integrates the latest high-end trends in interior design while continuing to deliver on our promise of energy-efficient, attainable homeownership."

Built to the US Department of Energy (DOE) Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications, Encore homes are eBuilt®, which are estimated to save homeowners up to 50% in annual energy costs1, compared to a traditional manufactured home, allowing homeowners to potentially save thousands of dollars throughout their homeownership journey. eBuilt homes are optimized with energy-efficient features, including a Rheem® hybrid water heater, Lux® low-E windows with argon gas, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, LED lighting throughout, an ecobee® smart thermostat, and additional insulation.

"With energy-efficient homes like Encore, Clayton provides attainability for homeowners by delivering annual eBuilt® energy savings, quality craftsmanship and high-end features that perpetuate long-term value," said Kevin Clayton, CEO. "We are excited to offer these benefits because the important decision to buy a home depends on more than just the sales price – it's about considering those long-term costs of homeownership."

Like other modern manufactured homes, Encore floor plans are constructed in an indoor home building facility. By leveraging the off-site home building process, Clayton can achieve efficiencies in production that are passed down to customers in the form of cost savings.

Homebuyers are prioritizing affordability while also considering factors related to style and comfort, such as living spaces in and around their home. With Encore, homeowners can experience the beauty of attainable luxury in a way that accommodates their budget and reflects their unique tastes and styles.

To browse homes available near you, visit claytonhomes.com/find-a-home.

1 energy.gov ZERH guidelines

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2023, Clayton built more than 52,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

ENERGY STAR® and the ENERGY STAR® mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

SOURCE Clayton