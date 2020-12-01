Clayton's New Home Innovation Lab Showcases Commitment to Design, Collaboration, Quality and Affordability

The new space is a dedicated home-base for architects, engineers, 3D rendering and interior design teams. It provides a unique and versatile place where Clayton teams can collaborate using innovative technology to create and design Clayton Built® homes that keep the buyers needs and lifestyle at the forefront of the building process.

"The use of innovative technology has added a seamless element to the home building design process," shared Megan Foster, Interior Design Manager of Clayton's design team. "We can tweak options within floor plans and design elements to see what the home would look like, all in virtual reality, cutting the expense of building a physical prototype. We have the capability to view different finishes and virtually build features we've learned our customers are looking for, such as flexible spaces for home offices or multi-functional storage nooks."

The Lab provides a workspace and acts as a think tank for all Clayton team members involved in the design process, from engineers and architects to material management and production team members. It also houses the sample materials workroom with various building materials from brand partners, displayed for optimized decision making when choosing finishes and upgrades. The presentation and virtual reality space showcase the end result of home designs and floor plan options that are practical, beautiful and thoughtfully designed for any lifestyle.

This progressive approach and commitment to forward-thinking design is what helps keep Clayton ahead of the curve. Clayton interior design team members attend and present at design and home conferences throughout the country each year and continuously study how homeowners live in their homes to ensure homes are functional as well as beautiful. Additionally, the Clayton Insights team specializes in discovering and dissecting housing trends, how today's individuals and families live and who home buyers are.

"Clayton is invested in constantly improving its home designs and providing innovative features to our homes," said Keith Holdbrooks, President of Clayton Home Building Group. "We have invested in assembling these world-class teams, who together have a wide array of backgrounds in architecture and interior design, to deliver beautiful homes that meet our customers' evolving needs."

Clayton strives to offer the latest in home technology, design trends and floor plan layouts to home buyers across the country and incorporating these interactive elements helps make the design process more collaborative and efficient.

