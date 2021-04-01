CLB Architects Releases Monograph - Inspired by Place

JACKSON, Wyo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLB Architects , an innovative and refined multi-disciplinary architecture and design firm based in the Rocky Mountain West is pleased to announce the release of their first monograph, Inspired by Place. Published by ORO Editions and written by Chase Reynolds Ewald with forwards by Ian Volner, Tom Kundig, and Agnes Bourne, the monograph highlights eleven timeless spaces by CLB Architects. The book is now available for purchase on the ORO Editions' website , Amazon , Barnes & Noble bookstores, and other retailers.

Inspired by Place

Since its founding in 1992, CLB Architects has been guided by the philosophy "inspired by place." The book's showcased designs are modern-day archetypes that tread softly on the land while engaging in a dialogue with some of the world's most iconic landscapes. Inspired by Place introduces readers to artful design and living, while also exhibiting the impressive landscapes of the west.

"This monograph captures our vision of timeless design," says Eric Logan, principal at CLB Architects. "We believe that architecture is inseparable from the land on which it rests, and we have always used the principle 'inspired by place' as the driving force for our practice. Presenting our work in this monograph is a venue for bringing an extension of the American West into the homes of architects and design lovers alike."

Inspired by Place celebrates the new approach to architecture and interior that CLB Architects has crafted. The homes presented are designed with modern lines combined with rustic influences, which create the ideal backdrop for today's western living. Inspired by Place also highlights the firm's interior design work, which strikes a balance between sophistication and comfort — a natural extension of CLB Architects' architecture.

Inspired by Place features images by Matthew Millman Photography, Audrey Hall Photography, Gibeon Photography, Warchol Photography, Krafty Photos, and Tom Harris Photography.

For more information about CLB Architects, please visit https://clbarchitects.com/products/monograph/ .

About CLB Architects

CLB Architects is an innovative, multi-disciplinary design firm, with a global reach, operating from studios located in the inspiring landscape of the Rocky Mountain West in Jackson, Wyoming, and Bozeman Montana. More than two decades since the firm's founding in Jackson, Wyoming, the work has evolved but the essentials remain unchanged. The studio approaches each project with strong leadership, collaboration, and diligence. A rigorous process and dedication to craft informs original design solutions that respond to context and client aspirations. As a result, the projects are recognizable: thoughtful, innovative, and refined in their details. Each endeavor is guided with the firm's philosophy in mind—Inspired by Place.

Since its inception in 1992, the firm has grown to accommodate a staff of more than 40 led by principals Eric Logan, Kevin Burke, and Andy Ankeny. With studios in Jackson, Wyoming and Bozeman, Montana, the firm maintains an informal and collegial atmosphere that encourages individual creativity and teamwork in an open, collaborative environment.

About ORO Editions

ORO editions publishes highly acclaimed award winning illustrated books specializing in architecture, urban planning, landscape, art photography, academia and a growing list of culturally stimulating disciplines and topics.

Creating and collaborating with a diverse range of talented authors and designers, from small projects to multi-title programs for global design practices, ORO has published 400+ titles over the last 12+ years while establishing a global distribution program which brings each book to the world market through a carefully articulated marketing program.

