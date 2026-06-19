CLE DMA high schools prep for comprehensive activity coverage in 26-27 from DistrictWON's uReport tech platform

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a little over a month since its initial announcement, over 50 CLE DMA schools have signed on to experience a rebirth in coverage for all school athletics and extracurricular activities, with a dozen more in the onboarding process. DistrictWON is fully funding this effort to ease any financial burden for schools.

"We will now be able to publish real-time stories about everything from marching band to all girls' sports, to speech and debate competitions and much more. We look forward to our students participating in this process and along the way gaining incredible experiences through active journalism, media, tech and much more." says Erich Frombach, Avon Schools Athletic Director.

uReport has earned important recognition with 1EdTech TrustedED Apps Certification for Data Privacy by undergoing an in-depth review of our data privacy policy. This recognition highlights uReport's commitment to safeguarding student and educator data while providing schools with a trusted platform for storytelling, communication, and responsible AI use. This adds to uReport's original listing within the ISTE Learning Technology Directory (International Society for Technology in Education).

"School leaders are paying attention to what is happening in our market. It is special to bring back coverage to thousands of events long forgotten and to provide exposure for activities that have never experienced the limelight. Those students and their stories need to be heard and are important to get into the community," says Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON, "The platform is best-in-class and schools can get their students involved in the coverage of everything, providing real-life experience and having lots of fun along the way."

To learn more about uReport and coverage in the Cleveland DMA see this video:

DistrictWON - Supercharging Your Coverage

School administrators such as Principals, Communications Directors, Technology Administrators, Superintendents, or Athletic Directors can contact uReport Director of Customer Success, Dan McGrath: 216-647-3857; [email protected] to enroll or self-start easily here: www.ureport.com/neo

SOURCE DistrictWON