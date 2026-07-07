NEO high schools, more coverage than ever expected in 26-27, powered by uReport

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its recent announcement, over 50 Cleveland DMA high schools have signed on to experience a rebirth in coverage for all school athletics and activities, with dozens more planning the onboarding process. DistrictWON is fully funding this effort for the entire 26-27 academic year for every high school in the 20 County DMA, representing over 270 high schools.

"Schools will now be able to publish real-time stories about everything from freshman basketball games, to marching band performances, to every other sport and activity. We look forward to students participating in this process and gaining incredible experiences through active journalism, media, tech and much more," says Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON & uReport.

uReport has earned important recognition with 1EdTech TrustedED Apps Certification for Data Privacy. This recognition highlights uReport's commitment to safeguarding student and educator data while providing schools with a trusted platform for storytelling, communication, and responsible AI use. This adds to uReport's existing listing within the ISTE Learning Technology Directory (International Society for Transforming Education).

"School leaders are paying attention to what is happening in Northeast Ohio. It is special to bring back coverage to thousands of events long forgotten and to provide exposure to activities that have never experienced the limelight. Their stories need to be heard and are important to get into the community," says Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON. "The platform is best-in-class, and schools can get their students involved in the coverage of everything, providing real-life experience and having lots of fun along the way."

To learn more about DistrictWON's plan to provide coverage, see this video: NEO High Schools - Full Coverage

School administrators can start immediately here: Easy Account Access

For more information, contact uReport Director of Customer Success, Dan McGrath: 216-647-3857; [email protected]

SOURCE DistrictWON