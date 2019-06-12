Clean Agency Strengthens Leadership Team

RALEIGH, N.C., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean, an integrated branding and communications agency, today announced new leadership appointments that include naming industry veteran Lee Davis the company's first-ever managing director. In addition, the agency has promoted Glen Fellman to executive creative director and Lindsay Beavers to director of account management.

As managing director, Davis will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day agency operations and further aligning creative, accounts, and strategy teams to support growth initiatives through the Southeast. CEO Natalie Perkins Holden will continue to focus on business development and community outreach. President an dChief Strategy Officer Jeremy Holden will continue to have oversight of strategy and connections while leading select branding assignments.

Davis brings more than 25 years of experience at national firms including The Martin Agency, Wieden+Kennedy, and Publicis. In addition, he held leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and has served global blue-chip clients such as Coca-Cola, Nike, T-Mobile, and Delta Air Lines.

Fellman, as the agency's new executive creative director, will be responsible for the creative team's wholistic strategy. Before taking this role, he was Clean's experience creative director for three years. He has more than 20 years of industry experience.

Beavers, new director of account management, has been promoted from her previous role of associate director to lead the entire account team. Lindsay has more than 15 years of account management experience. She and Fellman will report to Davis, as will the directors of media, public relations, production, and strategy.

Fellman and Beavers have been instrumental in recent new client wins, including Vidant Health and the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau, and in the expansions of relationships with existing clients, including Hyster and Charlottesville, Virginia.

"From the very beginning, the role of advertising has been to help businesses grow in a tailored and tactical direction," said Davis, managing director of Clean. "With digital and analytics being in the current spotlight, our industry has taken its eye off the ball: breathing creative thinking into brands. Agencies and experts need to establish a point of view, achieve growth goals, and give back to communities they live in and serve. Creative partners bring it all to life – and that's where we come in strong."

North Carolina holds a special place in Davis' life. He is a graduate of Guilford College in Greensboro and has been married to his wife, a UNC Tar Heel, for nearly 30 years. Moreover, Durham is the birthplace of their first two children.

Davis looks forward to working with the local and regional business communities to help partner on economic opportunities in the Raleigh-Durham region and throughout the Southeast.

About Clean

Clean is an integrated branding agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Vidant Health, Lenovo, North Carolina Zoo, Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau, Red Hat, Builders Mutual Insurance, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Lonerider Spirits & Brewery, Invisalign, Sensus, Hyster, Charlottesville (Va.) Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau, Durham Distillery, and Boone Travel and Tourism. The agency provides a complete array of services under one roof, including strategy, creative, digital, media, public relations, and social media.

Launched in 1996, Clean uses a strategy-first approach to develop and execute multichannel marketing programs tailored to each client. The agency was recently awarded "Best in Show" at the American Advertising Awards (formerly the ADDYs) North Carolina competition and was a finalist in the national One Show creative competition. A woman-owned business, Clean has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina. CEO Natalie Perkins Holden is a recipient of the Triangle Business Journal's CEO of the Year award. Clean is a member of Worldwide Partners, Inc., one of the largest networks of independent advertising and marketing communications agencies in the world.

