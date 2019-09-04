Clean Air Council Hosts 14th Annual Greenfest Philly Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 8
Philadelphia's Largest Environmental Festival Returns with New Eco-friendly Activities, Hands-On Learning, Vegan Cooking Demonstrations, and Free Family-Friendly Sustainable Activities
Sep 04, 2019, 15:35 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
Clean Air Council is proud to host the 14th annual Greenfest Philly, presented by Toyota Hybrids. This year, the festival will once again welcome 15,000-plus socially and environmentally conscious consumers to the East Coast's largest eco-friendly festival. Greenfest Philly will feature several new activities this year in addition to the live music, food vendors and environmentally focused festivities that attendees look forward to every year.
The zero-waste festival is powered entirely by solar energy. It's a chance for thousands of area residents and businesses to meet like-minded advocates and to voice their support for clean air and environmental causes in a community-driven setting.
"Greenfest Philly has become a really powerful annual tradition that brings together people and businesses focused on making environmental advocacy accessible and fun," Joseph Otis Minott, Esq., Executive Director for the Clean Air Council. "This year, I'm especially excited for attendees to take sustainability into their own hands by participating in our DIY workshops. Whether it's learning about how to improve air quality in your home, how to go zero waste, or how to fight Trump's reckless environmental rollbacks, these workshops teach important skills that make an impact."
"Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers are thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor for Greenfest for the fifth straight year," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "Greenfest's mission to protect everyone's right to a healthy environment is aligned with Toyota's focus on sustainability. At Toyota, we're proud to offer a wide variety of hybrid and eco-friendly vehicles, and we are proud to support community events that foster a focus on a better environment."
Who:
- Clean Air Council, Host
- Toyota Hybrids, Presenting Sponsor
- Nearly 100 eco-friendly businesses and vendors
- More than 15,000 attendees from the Philadelphia region
When:
Sunday, Sept. 8, 2018 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where:
Bainbridge Green, Bainbridge Street between Third and Fifth streets, Philadelphia, PA
Contact:
Katie Edwards | (215) 567-4004 ext. 102
SOURCE Clean Air Council
