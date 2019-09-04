Clean Air Council Hosts 14th Annual Greenfest Philly Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 8

Clean Air Council is proud to host the 14 th annual Greenfest Philly , presented by Toyota Hybrids. This year, the festival will once again welcome 15,000-plus socially and environmentally conscious consumers to the East Coast's largest eco-friendly festival. Greenfest Philly will feature several new activities this year in addition to the live music, food vendors and environmentally focused festivities that attendees look forward to every year.

The zero-waste festival is powered entirely by solar energy. It's a chance for thousands of area residents and businesses to meet like-minded advocates and to voice their support for clean air and environmental causes in a community-driven setting.



