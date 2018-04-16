Clean Air Council Hosts 37th Annual Run for Clean Air on Earth Day, Sponsored by Toyota Hybrids

"Now, more than ever, the Run for Clean Air gives me hope," said Joseph Otis Minott, Esq., Clean Air Council's Executive Director and Chief Counsel.

"At a time when our environment and health are being attacked by elected officials and the government, Clean Air Council is seeing overwhelming support from the public and companies like Toyota Hybrids. This race confirms how important it is for us to lead the fight against polluters and to protect everyone's right to clean air and a healthy environment."

"Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers are very proud of our five-year partnership with Clean Air Council, and to be the Presenting Sponsor for a 4th year, at the 37th annual Run for Clean Air," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, adding, "With Toyota's ongoing commitment to the development of vehicles that help reduce carbon emissions and as a leader in the alternative fuel segment, we are thrilled to once again support the Clean Air Council through this year's Run for Clean Air."

"Toyota is committed to helping play a role in delivering cleaner air and environmental sustainability to our customers. With a portfolio of eight Toyota hybrid models plus the addition of our fuel cell vehicle the Mirai, we are the leader in alternative mobility and have a large selection of both hybrid sedans and SUV models to fit our customers' diversified needs. The newest edition to our hybrid line-up, the Prius Prime, will be onsite for event goers to check out in this year's Toyota Hybrid display. Also at the Toyota display, we will be bringing in a Toyota Mirai, a Fuel Cell Vehicle with a range of over 300 miles per tank and emissions that consist only of water vapor."

About Clean Air Council

Clean Air Council is a member- supported, non-profit environmental organization dedicated to protecting everyone's right to breathe clean air. For more information about Clean Air Council, visit www.cleanair.org.

Contact: Katie Edwards (215) 567-4004 ext. 102

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-air-council-hosts-37th-annual-run-for-clean-air-on-earth-day-sponsored-by-toyota-hybrids-300630591.html

SOURCE Clean Air Council

Related Links

cleanair.org

