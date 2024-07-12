"Clean Air for Life" Innova NanoJet Technologies Opens its Production Facility in Scotland

DUMBARTON, Scotland, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova NanoJet Technologies Limited, a supernova of air purification/disinfection industry after having won numerous awards and recognition from industrial experts and investors since its maiden debut in CES 2024, proudly held the grand opening ceremony of its new production facility in Dumbarton today. Among the distinguished guests who witnessed the ceremony were government representatives from Scotland and the UK, officers from Scottish Enterprise, local council leaders, and business leaders from around the world. The grand opening ceremony included a guided tour of the state-of-the-art production lines, brief presentations by the company's executive team, and a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dr. Charles Huang, Chairman and CEO of Innova NanoJet Technologies Limited, delivered a warm and passionate speech at the ceremony. He emphasized that: "We are blessed with a good timing, a good place, and a good team. First, good timing: Today is the 6th day of the 6th month of Lunar Calendar, "6-6" signifies a smooth pathway to great success according to Eastern cultures. Second, good place: we are honored to start our production here in Scotland where I spent the best years of my youth. The new facility represents a significant milestone in our company's growth and underscores our ongoing commitment to the economic growth and sustainable development of Scotland. And third, good people: we have a great team to run this production facility, and a strong ecosystem including both public and private partners. Together we will usher in the new era of Clean Air for Life for everyone in the world."

Dedicated to innovation and sustainability, the company is at the forefront of developing groundbreaking NanoJet platform technologies, capable of spraying trillions of supersonic and nanosized droplets. These technologies have applications across major industries, including agriculture, food, housing, commercial buildings, transportation, personal and public health, social infrastructure, power generation, national security, and public safety. The first commercial application of the NanoJet technologies is the revolutionary "Clean Air for Life" CDa product series (CDa stands for C lean D isinfection a ir). These next-generation, filter-less air purification systems utilize ultra-fine droplet sprays to effectively and efficiently clean and disinfect indoor air, eliminating airborne contaminants and viruses using only water, offering a quick, sustainable, and cost-effective solution.

During the event, the company showcased three of its pioneering "Clean Air for Life" CDa product series, including the CDa Pro (for business applications), CDa Model-H (for home use), and the robotic CDaBot (for large public indoor spaces). The CDa series has received many prestigious awards, including: the "TWICE PICKS Technology Innovation Award" in CES 2024; No.1 among "Top 30 Most Innovative Technology Companies at CES 2024"; "Best Air Purifier in 2024" by Tech Announcer, an American technology media company; and Runner-up title of "Ten Best Technology Brands at CES 2024" by International Business Times, among all well-known brands in the field of air purification.

Dr. Chuantao Wang, President of the company, is fully confident of the future growth of its business: "Today's ceremony marks a new chapter in our journey. We can't wait to see our 'Clean Air for Life' CDa series products rolling off production lines and going to homes, offices and all places from here, providing innovative and sustainable solutions that improve the quality of life and public health for all."

About Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd. (INJT): INJT is an UK Scotland-based technology and product company integrating internally leading expertise in the domains of finance, R&D, product design, manufacturing and production technology, with clear focus on the development of ground-breaking NanoJet platform technologies-supersonic and ultra-fine nano-scale droplet spray technologies with large flow rates. The technologies and innovative products aim at enabling transformational changes and impacts on dozens of essential industries that represent major global economy and public sectors, such as personal and public health, medical and healthcare, low-emission transportation (automobiles and ships), low-emission power generation, clean social infrastructures, agriculture and food, housing and commercial building, national security and public safety, among others.

Experiments have shown that NanoJet technology can eliminate 99% of MS2 virus from the air using only water. MS2 is a virus with an equivalent size of influenza of about 20 nanometers. MS2 is more challenging to remove from the air than the COVID-19 virus with a size about 130 nanometers. Innova NanoJet Technologies' success is based on its disruptive technology that encapsulates and neutralizes pollutants, viruses and bacteria through trillions of ultra-fine nano-sized droplets. Unlike traditional sprays that repel pollutants, NanoJet droplets collide and encapsule harmful particles, effectively removing them from the air. This process not only purifies but disinfects the air and does not use any harmful chemicals.

