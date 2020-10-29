Clean Air Metals adds 10,000m to Drill Program and Announces New Drill Results from Thunder Bay North, including 98.9m of 1.89g/t Palladium, 1.40g/t Platinum, 0.69% Copper, and 0.35% Nickel

From Hole ELR20-020 which intersected 20.0m of 2.62 g/t Palladium (Pd), 2.02g/t Platinum (Pt), 0.88% Copper (Cu) and 0.45% Nickel (Ni) from 391.7- 411.7m downhole. A higher-grade intercept included within this interval returned 6.0m of 3.72 g/t Palladium (Pd), 2.65 g/t Platinum (Pt), 1.25% Copper (Cu) and 0.87% Nickel (Ni) from 392.7- 398.7m downhole.





from 386.5- downhole. A higher-grade intercept included within this interval returned from 392.2- downhole. From Hole ELR20-025 which intersected 98.9m of 1.89g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.40g/t Platinum (Pt), 0.69% Copper (Cu) and 0.35% Nickel (Ni) from 324.4m - 423.25m downhole. This intercept represents the broadest mineralized intercept to-date in the Escape Lake mineralized system. A higher-grade intercept included within this interval returned 19.2m of 4.09g/t Pd, 2.90g/t Pt, 1.42% Cu and 0.75% Ni from 392.5m - 411.8m downhole.





Notable results from all holes, ELR20-019, -020, -021, -022, -023, -025 and -028 in the Escape Lake Intrusion portion of the Project ("Escape Lake"), complement those previously announced on June 17, June 29, July 15, August 20 and September 30, 2020 (Table 1; Figure 1). As a result of the encouraging results from the program so far, the Company is extending the program by 10,000m that will increase the present drill program to 30,000m at Thunder Bay North.

The additional drilling will include increased diameter HQ drill bulk sampling in 10 short holes for pilot scale metallurgical bench testing purposes at the Current Lake deposit, under the supervision of Nordmin Engineering ("Nordmin") (as announced August 11-20). Clean Air Metals has also generated several discrete, low resistivity, high conductivity anomalies from the recent magnetotelluric survey in the Current Lake and Escape Lake intrusion feeder zone areas, which it intends to drill test.

Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air Metals stated that "the new results continue to confirm dimensions and extend the Escape Lake deposit that remains open to the northwest and southeast. This has implications for upside tonnage potential as part of the upcoming mineral resource evaluation by Nordmin Engineering at both the Current Lake and Escape Lake deposits. The Current Lake Deposit is being evaluated by Nordmin as a ramp accessible, underground high-grade selective extraction operation. The Escape Lake magma conduit is being looked at a potential future source of feed. With the emerging greenfields exploration play being generated with magnetotelluric survey techniques, the Thunder Bay North asset is quickly becoming a "three in one" project situation with a number of possibilities to increase shareholder value (Figure 2)."

Table 1: Assay Results Update – Escape Lake Zone, Thunder Bay North

Hole ID Company From,

m To,

m Length,

m Pt+Pd

(g/t) Cu+Ni

(%) Pt (g/t) Pd

(g/t) Cu (%) Ni (%) ELR20-028 AIR 395.0 434.1 39.2 4.55 1.60 1.94 2.61 0.99 0.61

incl. 398.1 419.8 21.7 6.38 2.29 2.69 3.70 1.40 0.89 ELR20-025 AIR 324.4 423.3 98.9 3.29 1.04 1.40 1.89 0.69 0.35

incl. 392.5 411.8 19.2 6.99 2.17 2.90 4.09 1.42 0.75 ELR20-023 AIR 291.4 293.4 2.0 1.31 0.48 0.57 0.74 0.29 0.19 ELR20-023 AIR 298.4 335.4 37.0 1.74 0.55 0.77 0.96 0.35 0.20 ELR20-023 AIR 348.4 355.4 7.0 2.10 0.69 0.95 1.15 0.43 0.25 ELR20-022 AIR 386.5 410.0 23.6 5.00 1.46 2.18 2.82 0.96 0.50

incl. 392.2 401.8 9.6 6.99 1.98 3.05 3.93 1.31 0.67 ELR20-022 AIR 415.6 419.7 4.1 1.78 0.55 0.81 0.98 0.38 0.17 ELR20-021 AIR 327.0 329.0 2.0 1.01 0.36 0.45 0.56 0.17 0.20 ELR20-021 AIR 364.2 368.2 4.0 2.89 0.85 1.34 1.54 0.59 0.26 ELR20-020 AIR 317.2 321.2 4.0 1.50 0.52 0.63 0.86 0.33 0.19 ELR20-020 AIR 337.2 339.2 2.0 1.30 0.47 0.54 0.76 0.27 0.20 ELR20-020 AIR 391.7 411.7 20.0 4.64 1.33 2.02 2.62 0.88 0.45

incl. 392.7 398.7 6.0 6.37 2.12 2.65 3.72 1.25 0.87 ELR20-019 AIR 379.9 385.4 5.5 2.65 0.78 1.18 1.47 0.45 0.33

Legend Green Cells Indicate New Results



All intercepts are estimated to be >95% of true width based on drill hole inclination

Mineralized intervals calculated at 1 ppm Pt+Pd cutoff

Table 1: Assay Results Update – Escape Lake Zone, Thunder Bay North (Continued)

Hole ID Company From,

m To,

m Length,

m Pt+Pd

(g/t) Cu+Ni

(%) Pt (g/t) Pd

(g/t) Cu (%) Ni (%) ELR20-018 AIR 388.7 404.5 15.8 3.77 0.93 1.72 2.06 0.70 0.23

incl. 399.7 403.5 3.8 5.42 1.19 2.46 2.96 0.98 0.21 ELR20-017 AIR 386.9 395.9 9.0 1.93 0.59 0.88 1.05 0.37 0.22 ELR20-015 AIR 393.0 403.0 10.0 4.29 1.02 1.97 2.33 0.79 0.23

incl. 397.0 401.0 4.0 5.59 1.29 2.55 3.03 1.01 0.27 ELR20-014 AIR 377.0 379.0 2.0 1.28 0.37 0.22 0.16 0.60 0.69 ELR20-013A AIR 375.8 378.8 3.0 1.45 0.52 0.63 0.83 0.33 0.19 ELR20-012 AIR 385.7 399.7 14.0 3.85 1.10 1.72 2.13 0.75 0.35 ELR20-012 AIR 493.0 495.0 2.0 1.10 0.59 0.53 0.57 0.30 0.29 ELR20-011 AIR 389.7 414.7 25.0 3.54 0.93 1.58 1.97 0.64 0.28

incl. 403.7 408.7 5.0 5.23 1.18 2.36 2.87 0.91 0.27 ELR20-010 AIR 377.3 391.3 14.0 2.73 0.71 1.27 1.46 0.52 0.19 ELR20-009 AIR 368.6 372.6 4.0 3.04 1.12 1.23 1.81 0.67 0.44 ELR20-009 AIR 555.9 557.9 2.0 1.08 0.52 0.51 0.57 0.26 0.26 ELR20-008 AIR 326.8 422.8 96.0 2.85 0.95 1.22 1.63 0.61 0.34

incl. 391.8 409.8 18.0 5.49 1.93 2.29 3.20 1.17 0.76 ELR20-007 AIR 388.5 421.0 32.5 3.85 1.10 1.69 2.16 0.75 0.35

incl. 396.5 406.5 10.0 5.93 1.56 2.62 3.31 1.09 0.47 ELR20-006 AIR 372.1 388.1 16.0 2.96 0.75 1.37 1.59 0.55 0.20 ELR20-005 AIR 386.7 424.7 38.0 4.28 1.55 1.82 2.46 0.92 0.63

incl. 391.7 410.7 19.0 6.31 2.40 2.62 3.68 1.40 1.00 ELR20-005 AIR 427.7 432.7 5.0 1.87 0.70 0.84 1.03 0.43 0.27 ELR20-005 AIR 464.7 466.7 2.0 1.02 0.42 0.48 0.54 0.23 0.19 ELR20-005 AIR 468.7 480.7 12.0 1.86 0.68 0.86 1.00 0.43 0.25 ELR20-004 AIR 391.6 424.5 32.9 7.49 2.36 3.16 4.33 1.55 0.81

incl. 391.6 419.5 27.9 8.06 2.57 3.39 4.67 1.67 0.90 ELR20-004 AIR 427.8 436.1 8.3 2.54 0.93 1.11 1.43 0.57 0.36 ELR20-004 AIR 466.9 491.4 24.5 3.26 1.22 1.50 1.77 0.81 0.41

incl. 471.4 476.4 5.0 5.58 1.96 2.54 3.04 1.30 0.66 ELR20-003 AIR 345.5 355.5 10.0 2.03 0.65 0.90 1.12 0.44 0.20 ELR20-003 AIR 359.5 438.4 78.9 3.84 1.20 1.66 2.17 0.80 0.41

incl. 395.5 415.5 20.0 7.78 2.38 3.30 4.49 1.54 0.84 ELR20-002 AIR 386.2 416.2 30.0 4.76 1.45 2.07 2.69 0.96 0.49

incl. 391.2 402.2 11.0 7.50 2.30 3.23 4.27 1.52 0.78



All intercepts are estimated to be >95% of true width based on drill hole inclination

Mineralized intervals calculated at 1 ppm Pt+Pd cutoff

COVID Policy

Clean Air Metals has adopted COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. Management had previously eliminated plans for a camp setup to service a planned diamond drill campaign on the Escape Lake Project. The Company is aware of Thunder Bay Health Unit guidelines that provide for "mandatory" self-isolation for returning overseas travel. The guidelines also "strongly recommend" self- monitoring and self-isolation as needed after travel into the Northwest region from other areas of the Province and interprovincially. Mineral Exploration and Development has been deemed an essential service in the Province of Ontario (http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/03/23/ontario-covid-19-business-allowed-to-remain-open-list-march-23-2020/ ). The Company has procured the services of a locally staffed and serviced diamond drilling contractor to complete the diamond drilling program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Allan MacTavish, P.Geo. a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and VP, Project Manager of the Company, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals and its wholly-owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North Properties are on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock First Nation and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek, signatories to the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. The parties have entered into a Communication Protocol and are committed to ongoing updates and dialogue around the Thunder Bay North Project.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Clean Air Metals project hosts the Current Lake deposit and magma conduit and the Company is actively exploring the Escape Lake deposit, a twin structure to the Current Lake deposit. Executive Chairman Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of explorers, researchers and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

