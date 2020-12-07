Clean Air Metals Announces New Drill Results from Thunder Bay North, including 83.3m of 1.91g/t Palladium, 1.47g/t Platinum, 0.73% Copper, and 0.41% Nickel

Hole ELR20-028 intersected 83.3m of 1.91g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.47g/t Platinum (Pt), 0.73% Copper (Cu) and 0.40% Nickel (Ni) from 350.8 - 434.1m downhole. A higher-grade intercept included within this interval returned 21.7m of 3.70g/t Palladium (Pd), 2.69g/t Platinum (Pt), 1.40% Copper (Cu) and 0.89% Nickel (Ni) from 398.1 - 419.8m downhole. This intercept marks another step out 50m southeast on the intriguing wider "sail" of mineralization showing substantial breadth along a structure that the Company will seek to further outline to the southeast and northwest.





Notable results from all holes, ELR20-027, -028, -029, -030, -032, -033 (Table 1), in the Escape Lake Intrusion portion of the Project ("Escape Lake"), complement those previously announced on October 29, 2020 (Table 2; Figure 1).

Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air Metals stated that "The new results continue to confirm the dimensions and also extend the Escape Lake Deposit which remains open to the northwest and southeast. The Escape Lake Deposit has the potential to add significant tonnage in addition to the already well-defined Current Lake deposit where we are completing an updated mineral resource evaluation by Nordmin Engineering to be completed in early Q1 of 2021 as previously reported. The advanced exploration Escape Lake magma conduit trend is also expected to add resource material to the Nordmin calculation. The roughly 20,000m of drilling into the Escape Lake high grade zone discovery area since the onset of trading on May 22, 2020 is a remarkable accomplishment by the Clean Air Metals technical team.

The Current Lake Deposit is being evaluated by Nordmin Engineering as a ramp accessible, underground high-grade selective extraction operation as envisioned by Clean Air Metals' Executive Chairman and former CEO of North American Palladium, Mr. Jim Gallagher."

Table 1: New Assay Results Update – Escape Lake Zone, Thunder Bay North



Hole ID Company From, m To, m Length, m Pt+Pd (g/t) Cu+Ni (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Cu (%) Ni (%) ELR20-033 AIR 363.0 372.0 9.0 2.14 0.68 0.92 1.22 0.46 0.23 ELR20-033 AIR 400.7 405.2 4.5 2.26 0.89 0.96 1.30 0.50 0.39 *ELR20-032 AIR 395.1 404.0 8.9 6.65 2.02 2.77 3.88 1.32 0.70 *ELR20-030 AIR 393.1 404.1 11.0 4.39 1.04 1.98 2.41 0.79 0.25

incl. 397.1 401.1 4.0 5.31 1.19 2.41 2.90 0.94 0.25 ELR20-029 AIR 363.9 383.9 20.0 2.60 0.78 1.17 1.43 0.48 0.30 ELR20-029 AIR 389.2 401.8 12.6 1.99 0.65 0.93 1.06 0.43 0.22 ELR20-028 AIR 350.8 434.1 83.3 3.38 1.14 1.47 1.91 0.73 0.41

**incl. 395.0 434.2 39.2 4.55 1.60 1.94 2.61 0.99 0.61

incl. 398.1 419.8 21.7 6.38 2.29 2.69 3.70 1.40 0.89 ELR20-028 AIR 440.4 447.4 7.0 2.34 0.83 1.05 1.29 0.58 0.26 ELR20-027 AIR 296.6 299.6 3.0 1.36 0.54 0.58 0.78 0.32 0.22

• All intercepts are estimated to be >95% of true width based on drill hole inclination

• Mineralized intervals calculated at 1 ppm Pt+Pd cutoff

* Partial "Rush" assay interval

** Previously reported composite assay interval on October 29, 2020 on a Rush basis



Table 2: Previous Assay Results – Escape Lake Zone, Thunder Bay North



Hole ID Company From, m To, m Length, m Pt+Pd (g/t) Cu+Ni (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Cu (%) Ni (%) ELR20-025 AIR 324.4 423.3 98.9 3.29 1.04 1.40 1.89 0.69 0.35

incl. 392.5 411.8 19.2 6.99 2.17 2.90 4.09 1.42 0.75 ELR20-023 AIR 291.4 293.4 2.0 1.31 0.48 0.57 0.74 0.29 0.19 ELR20-023 AIR 298.4 335.4 37.0 1.74 0.55 0.77 0.96 0.35 0.20 ELR20-023 AIR 348.4 355.4 7.0 2.10 0.69 0.95 1.15 0.43 0.25 ELR20-022 AIR 386.5 410.0 23.6 5.00 1.46 2.18 2.82 0.96 0.50

incl. 392.2 401.8 9.6 6.99 1.98 3.05 3.93 1.31 0.67 ELR20-022 AIR 415.6 419.7 4.1 1.78 0.55 0.81 0.98 0.38 0.17 ELR20-021 AIR 327.0 329.0 2.0 1.01 0.36 0.45 0.56 0.17 0.20 ELR20-021 AIR 364.2 368.2 4.0 2.89 0.85 1.34 1.54 0.59 0.26 ELR20-020 AIR 317.2 321.2 4.0 1.50 0.52 0.63 0.86 0.33 0.19 ELR20-020 AIR 337.2 339.2 2.0 1.30 0.47 0.54 0.76 0.27 0.20 ELR20-020 AIR 391.7 411.7 20.0 4.64 1.33 2.02 2.62 0.88 0.45

incl. 392.7 398.7 6.0 6.37 2.12 2.65 3.72 1.25 0.87 ELR20-019 AIR 379.9 385.4 5.5 2.65 0.78 1.18 1.47 0.45 0.33 ELR20-018 AIR 388.7 404.5 15.8 3.77 0.93 1.72 2.06 0.70 0.23

incl. 399.7 403.5 3.8 5.42 1.19 2.46 2.96 0.98 0.21 ELR20-017 AIR 386.9 395.9 9.0 1.93 0.59 0.88 1.05 0.37 0.22 ELR20-015 AIR 393.0 403.0 10.0 4.29 1.02 1.97 2.33 0.79 0.23

incl. 397.0 401.0 4.0 5.59 1.29 2.55 3.03 1.01 0.27 ELR20-014 AIR 377.0 379.0 2.0 1.28 0.37 0.22 0.16 0.60 0.69 ELR20-013A AIR 375.8 378.8 3.0 1.45 0.52 0.63 0.83 0.33 0.19 ELR20-012 AIR 385.7 399.7 14.0 3.85 1.10 1.72 2.13 0.75 0.35 ELR20-012 AIR 493.0 495.0 2.0 1.10 0.59 0.53 0.57 0.30 0.29 ELR20-011 AIR 389.7 414.7 25.0 3.54 0.93 1.58 1.97 0.64 0.28

incl. 403.7 408.7 5.0 5.23 1.18 2.36 2.87 0.91 0.27 ELR20-010 AIR 377.3 391.3 14.0 2.73 0.71 1.27 1.46 0.52 0.19 ELR20-009 AIR 368.6 372.6 4.0 3.04 1.12 1.23 1.81 0.67 0.44 ELR20-009 AIR 555.9 557.9 2.0 1.08 0.52 0.51 0.57 0.26 0.26 ELR20-008 AIR 326.8 422.8 96.0 2.85 0.95 1.22 1.63 0.61 0.34

incl. 391.8 409.8 18.0 5.49 1.93 2.29 3.20 1.17 0.76 ELR20-007 AIR 388.5 421.0 32.5 3.85 1.10 1.69 2.16 0.75 0.35

incl. 396.5 406.5 10.0 5.93 1.56 2.62 3.31 1.09 0.47 ELR20-006 AIR 372.1 388.1 16.0 2.96 0.75 1.37 1.59 0.55 0.20 ELR20-005 AIR 386.7 424.7 38.0 4.28 1.55 1.82 2.46 0.92 0.63

incl. 391.7 410.7 19.0 6.31 2.40 2.62 3.68 1.40 1.00 ELR20-005 AIR 427.7 432.7 5.0 1.87 0.70 0.84 1.03 0.43 0.27 ELR20-005 AIR 464.7 466.7 2.0 1.02 0.42 0.48 0.54 0.23 0.19 ELR20-005 AIR 468.7 480.7 12.0 1.86 0.68 0.86 1.00 0.43 0.25 ELR20-004 AIR 391.6 424.5 32.9 7.49 2.36 3.16 4.33 1.55 0.81

incl. 391.6 419.5 27.9 8.06 2.57 3.39 4.67 1.67 0.90 ELR20-004 AIR 427.8 436.1 8.3 2.54 0.93 1.11 1.43 0.57 0.36 ELR20-004 AIR 466.9 491.4 24.5 3.26 1.22 1.50 1.77 0.81 0.41

incl. 471.4 476.4 5.0 5.58 1.96 2.54 3.04 1.30 0.66 ELR20-003 AIR 345.5 355.5 10.0 2.03 0.65 0.90 1.12 0.44 0.20 ELR20-003 AIR 359.5 438.4 78.9 3.84 1.20 1.66 2.17 0.80 0.41

incl. 395.5 415.5 20.0 7.78 2.38 3.30 4.49 1.54 0.84 ELR20-002 AIR 386.2 416.2 30.0 4.76 1.45 2.07 2.69 0.96 0.49

incl. 391.2 402.2 11.0 7.50 2.30 3.23 4.27 1.52 0.78

• All intercepts are estimated to be >95% of true width based on drill hole inclination

• Mineralized intervals calculated at 1 ppm Pt+Pd cutoff



Figure 1: Updated Escape Lake Drill Plan, Thunder Bay North Project

Figure 2: Georeferenced Magnetotelluric Target Trend Southeast of Escape Lake High Grade Zone

COVID Policy

Clean Air Metals has adopted COVID-19 avoidance and personal protection measures for its geological staff, drilling contractor and service suppliers. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. Management had previously eliminated plans for a camp setup to service a planned diamond drill campaign on the Escape Lake Project. The Company is aware of Thunder Bay Health Unit guidelines that provide for "mandatory" self-isolation for returning overseas travel. The guidelines also "strongly recommend" self- monitoring and self-isolation as needed after travel into the Northwest region from other areas of the Province and interprovincially. Mineral Exploration and Development has been deemed an essential service in the Province of Ontario (http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/03/23/ontario-covid-19-business-allowed-to-remain-open-list-march-23-2020/ ). The Company has procured the services of a locally staffed and serviced diamond drilling contractor to complete the diamond drilling program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Allan MacTavish, P.Geo. a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and VP, Project Manager of the Company, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals and its wholly-owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North Properties are on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock First Nation and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek, signatories to the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. The parties have entered into a Communication Protocol and are committed to ongoing updates and dialogue around the Thunder Bay North Project.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Clean Air Metals project hosts the Current Lake deposit and magma conduit and the Company is actively exploring the Escape Lake deposit, a twin structure to the Current Lake deposit. Executive Chairman Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of explorers, researchers and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

