Clean Beauty Leader Biossance Lands in the UK

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology and known for innovating the first renewably sourced, 100% plant-based squalane – the mega-moisturising molecule that keeps skin healthy and hydrated – Biossance first launched in 2015. Its No Compromise® approach underpins the core of the brand which sees upwards of 2,000 questionable and potentially toxic ingredients banned in the use of its products, surpassing Europe which leads the way globally, with 1,367+ not allowed for cosmetic use.

Since launching into Sephora stores in 2017, Biossance has become one of the top selling brands within its stores today and is Sephora's first and only EWG Verified™ (Environmental Working Group) beauty brand. The brand has set the global standard for clean beauty by creating clinically proven, effective products made from vegan, cruelty-free ingredients and sustainably sourced packaging. All products are dermatologist tested, non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

The early success of the brand has led to rapid expansion beyond the US into Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and now the UK. This strong expansion speaks to the change happening with consumers' thirst for brands whose products deliver great performance, whilst also being good for the planet.

"We are proud to continue our global expansion into the UK market by introducing the best performing skincare with clean and sustainable formulas that deliver unprecedented results," said Catherine Gore, President of Biossance. "Our products use the most effective and conscious ingredients. We want our consumers to know that what they are putting on their skin is good for them, the environment and is ultimately giving them their healthiest skin yet."

The brand's commitment to people and planet extends to every aspect of the company and its supply chain to do better and be leading pioneers in sustainable beauty. This includes renewable resources, planet-first processes and ready-to-recycle, FSC certified conscious packaging, with outer boxes made from sustainable sugarcane fibre.

In June 2019, Biossance announced TV personality, podcaster, comedian and beauty expert to the stars, Jonathan Van Ness, as its first brand ambassador. Jonathan has played a pivotal role in helping Biossance to launch The Clean Academy™, an educational initiative designed to become the complete clean beauty resource for consumers and industry alike, empowering everyone to make smart choices. The brand's partnership with Jonathan Van Ness marks a milestone in visibility for the brand to advance its mission to make clean the new standard in beauty.

The brand launches exclusively with Cult Beauty in the UK on https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/ with a curated selection of Biossance's most loved products:

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, £61 (30ml)

Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel, £46 (15ml)

Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, £49 (50ml)

Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer, £44 (50ml)

Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum, £61 (30ml)

Squalane + Glycolic Renewal Facial, £57 (60ml)

Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, £25 (200ml)

100% Squalane Oil, £27 (100ml)

