Clean Beauty Pioneer Jana Blankenship, Deepens Commitment to Captain Blankenship's Sourcing and Sustainability; Unveils Captain Blankenship's Brand Renewal Introducing MADE SAFE Certification & Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Packaging

"Since its inception, Captain Blankenship has been on a mission to create more beauty while leaving less waste behind. That means consciously sourcing potent, time-honored ingredients, creating beautiful products that are effective for multiple hair types, and securing mutually beneficial partnerships with our sources. Our journey is one of curiosity and creation, and we are proud to honor the intelligence of nature in this new iteration of the brand." - Jana Blankenship, Founder.

Captain Blankenship, founded in 2009 by Jana Blankenship, is a plant-based hair care line known for its founder-developed products formulated with highly effective, time-tested ingredients sourced from the ocean, field, and forests. Captain Blankenship has been a B Corp since 2018 and is part of the B Beauty Coalition, a collective of 40 B Corp beauty brands worldwide dedicated to transforming the beauty industry through radical transparency. Captain Blankenship products are sold through direct channels and key retail partners in the United States, Canada, and select countries.

Inquiries: Karen Holly, email: [email protected]

SOURCE Captain Blankenship