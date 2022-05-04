Clean Beauty Pioneer Jana Blankenship, Deepens Commitment to Captain Blankenship's Sourcing and Sustainability; Unveils Captain Blankenship's Brand Renewal Introducing MADE SAFE Certification & Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Packaging
May 04, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW PALTZ, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-founded, B Corp-certified, clean haircare brand, Captain Blankenship announces its brand renewal, one year in the making. Continuing a long-standing commitment to being a force for good, the brand unveils its updated visual identity and enhanced plant-based haircare line with a deeper commitment to responsible sourcing practices, in addition to new, highly recyclable aluminum packaging. Increasing its focus on selectively sourced ingredients from small-scale farmers, the enhanced formulas include a new proprietary blend of seaweed extracts from Maine. With these updates, Captain Blankenship amplifies its mission to release people from conventional ideas of beauty, guiding them into a deeper connection with nature where they can find their own, unique inner wild.
In a climate where consumers are seeking truth, transparency, and a sense of well-being, the refreshed line of products will hold the coveted MADE SAFE certification to support the brand's mission to provide customers with products free from synthetic and over-harvested ingredients. The updated website will offer an enhanced customer experience with new educational content about sourcing and sustainability initiatives. With an understanding that the choices we make are never perfect, the brand will be candid about its decisions and continue to evolve as new innovations become available.
"Since its inception, Captain Blankenship has been on a mission to create more beauty while leaving less waste behind. That means consciously sourcing potent, time-honored ingredients, creating beautiful products that are effective for multiple hair types, and securing mutually beneficial partnerships with our sources. Our journey is one of curiosity and creation, and we are proud to honor the intelligence of nature in this new iteration of the brand." - Jana Blankenship, Founder.
Captain Blankenship, founded in 2009 by Jana Blankenship, is a plant-based hair care line known for its founder-developed products formulated with highly effective, time-tested ingredients sourced from the ocean, field, and forests. Captain Blankenship has been a B Corp since 2018 and is part of the B Beauty Coalition, a collective of 40 B Corp beauty brands worldwide dedicated to transforming the beauty industry through radical transparency. Captain Blankenship products are sold through direct channels and key retail partners in the United States, Canada, and select countries.
Inquiries: Karen Holly, email: [email protected]
SOURCE Captain Blankenship
Share this article