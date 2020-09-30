Clean Beauty Skincare Brand January Labs Launches at Neiman Marcus

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January Labs, the independent skincare brand known for its high-performance ingredient formulations and simplified regimens, announces 11 products launching in prestige retailer, Neiman Marcus.

As the pandemic elevated 'self care', January Labs gained momentum with new customers that were searching for simple, clean regimens using complex formulations at an affordable price.

Founded by January Olds in her determination to overcome her struggle with Vitiligo, the line fills a need in the complicated skincare market through its focus on addressing pigmentation, hormonal breakouts and signs of aging. Its mission is to help everyone have glowing skin that makes them feel healthy, happy and confident.

"Neiman Marcus has made clean beauty and independent, female-owned brands a priority. I am proud to be a part of the curated brands they carry and look forward to catering to the Neiman Marcus customer to deliver healthy, glowing skin," said Olds.

A favorite line among celebrity aestheticians, influencers and niche retailers and recently featured in Caroline Hiron's Best Seller, Skincare, January Labs is launching 11 SKUs at Neiman Marcus including clinically-proven Advanced Eye Technology, the sensitive retinol formulation, Triple Active Reclaiming Serum, along with Revitalizing Day Cream, Retexturizing Night Cream, Pure & Gentle Cleansing Gel and four kits developed exclusively for Neiman Marcus.

The line is known for its effectiveness with all skin types, especially those with sensitive and sensitized skin. Expertly formulated using the most advanced, clinically-proven ingredients available such as Retistar®, ReguAge®, Stem Cell Extracts, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Beta Glucan, Squalene, Gorgonian Extract and Lactic Acid, the vegan line is pH-optimized to ensure all of the formulas work together to deliver fast, long-lasting results. The line is free from parabens, paraffin, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, fragrances and animal testing.

For more information on January Olds and January Labs, visit www.januarylabs.com

ABOUT JANUARY LABS

January Labs is committed to developing powerful formulas that give skin a healthy glow by continuously building and protecting the skin barrier – the primary offense and defense to beautiful skin. We believe that keeping skin in top condition, stimulated for cell turnover and in the proper pH balance are the keys to a healthy, radiant complexion. Follow January Labs on Instagram @januarylabs .

PR Contact: Kathy Schofield [email protected]

SOURCE January Labs

Related Links

http://www.januarylabs.com

