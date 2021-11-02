Clean Beauty Startup Cleo+Coco Leads The Charge In 'Better for Your Body' Natural Deodorant Category

While many natural personal care brands are aluminum-free, Cleo+Coco understands that it takes much more than that to create products that are safe and effective. In order to create a future where clean no longer means compromise and sustainable no longer means unsophisticated, Cleo+Coco takes a purposeful approach, carefully selecting ingredients that are better for your body.

"There are many new aluminum-free deodorants out there but they don't have the same clean ingredient deck as Cleo+Coco, they don't eliminate the annoying armpit detox downtime and they don't look nearly as nice on your shelf," said Suzannah Raff, Founder and CEO. "I had an aha moment where I saw very clearly that deodorant needed a complete make-over. It's a product that we put onto our bodies every day, from puberty till old age and we haven't really thought about its impact on our health or the environment until recently. I felt that while aluminum-free was a great start, we needed deodorant to be more."

The Cleo+Coco product line , including charcoal deodorants, cleansing bars, and dry shampoos that double as body powders boast plant-based powders and clays that are not only 100% free of aluminum and petroleum, but are free of synthetic fragrances that normally hide dangerous ingredients like parabens. Activated charcoal aids in cellular renewal and soothing irritation, whole arrowroot powder naturally absorbs perspiration without blocking sweat ducts. Other active ingredients include bentonite clay, a natural detoxifying agent, coconut oil to fight skin dehydration and environmental stressors, and shea butter to lock in moisture.

"My key differentiator is that I view deodorant as a luxury beauty product, not a conventional drug store one," continued Raff. "We invested deeply in making sure our formula offered a beautiful mood-boosting aroma without any synthetics and that it felt really good when applying. We also made sure that it looked more like luxury beauty and less like conventional deodorant.. We aim to continue bringing such pleasurable, innovative products to personal care and beauty space while also championing innovations in sustainability."

Cleo+Coco believes personal care should be extraordinary. They want all people to indulge and feel beautiful without compromising their health or the state of the environment. Their elevated, personal care products are made with carefully selected, high-performing natural ingredients that simplify your daily routine without compromising your senses. Cleo+Coco's formulas are intentionally created with the highest quality plant-based ingredients to leave the wearers smelling beautiful and feeling fresh.

Their official launch in February 2020 coincided not only with Covid but with QVC's The Big Find where founder and CEO, Suzannah Raff, went on air to present Cleo+Coco to the entire QVC prime time audience and sold out in the first 10 minutes. The remainder of 2020 was focused on meeting their QVC demand, where they quickly became a Best Seller. 2021 has seen a focus on growing Cleo+Coco's direct to consumer and other retail partners. With a recent round of funding closed, the $1M raised will support the launch of additional innovatively formulated clean products, further sustainability efforts and elevate the brand from indie to mainstream status.

Today, Cleo+Coco can be found in over 100 retailers nationally, including Goop, Target.com, NeimanMarcus.com, Riteaid.com, Amazon, QVC, and Von Maur.

