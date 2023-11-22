Clean Bio Foods Business Announces Release of New Study Guides

Essential training guides for food safety training are now available at a considerable discount

ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Bio Foods Business, the industry leader in food safety training courses and related study materials, is pleased to announce the release of several new study guides.

Continuing in the tradition of past Clean Bio Foods Business books, these new releases are essential study guides for environmental health and food safety roles, such as Registered Environmental Health Specialist (REHS), Registered Sanitarian (RS), and Certified Professional — Food Safety (CP-FS). Each volume is now available at a huge discount, with free shipping on all orders.

Clean Bio Foods Business Chief Operating Officer Bria Parker said of the new releases, "It's only at Clean Bio Foods Business that we provide affordable educational materials to expand the knowledge in the industry."

Each new study guide provides thorough preparation for training classes and certification courses from the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA). Among the new books are these comprehensive guides: NEHA Certified Professional – Food Safety (CP-FS) Study Guide (4th Edition); REHS/RS Study Guide (5th Edition); NEHA Environmental Engineering, Prevention & Response (Sixth Edition); and several more. With the current discounts, buyers can save up to 80 percent on each purchase.

With its thorough and extensive study guides, Clean Bio Foods Business offers the depths of knowledge to ensure the success of Registered Environmental Health Specialists, Registered Sanitarians, and other food safety professionals. Clean Bio Foods study guides and NEHA certifications ensure premier food safety practices in any retail environment.

Interested students and food service professionals are encouraged to visit the Clean Bio Foods Business website to view the entire catalog of new study guides. For more information about the study guides or other inquiries, contact Clean Bio Foods Business by phone or via the company's website.

