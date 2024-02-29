Clean Bio Foods Business revolutionizes professional development—affordable HACCP & NEHA courses for a resilient industry. Save big on certification with our accredited online guides. Elevate your career with cost-effective expertise. #FoodSafety #ProfessionalDevelopment #CleanBioFoods

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Bio Foods Business recognizes the often prohibitive costs of professional certification.

They also recognize that many industries face tough times due to the global economic slowdown.

Clean Bio Foods Business Unveils Affordable HACCP & NEHA Study Guides and Courses

According to the 2024 State of the Restaurant Industry report, the vast majority of restaurateurs are struggling. Surging labor costs and rising food prices meant that 38% were not profitable last year.

This highlights the precarious tightrope these businesses walk on.

Amid this tight economic backdrop, Clean Bio Foods Business has launched new, affordable online courses and study guides.

Clean Bio Foods Business is also offering substantial discounts on existing HACCP and NEHA study guides and courses.

Our aim is to make knowledge more accessible to those seeking expertise in these essential areas.

HACCP courses are tailored for processors, manufacturers, bottled water, and fresh produce industries. They are user-friendly, narrated, and accredited by the International HACCP Alliance (IHA). Upon completion, you receive a certificate bearing the Alliance's seal of approval.

NEHA courses are designed to prepare candidates for a variety of NEHA credentials, such as REHS/RS and CP-FS. They represent the epitome of knowledge in environmental health and protection. They are also nationally recognized.

With Clean Bio Foods Business, businesses can now save money while investing in their employees' professional development.

Company representative Bella Rose is an advocate for affordable professional development. She believes HACCP and NEHA courses are a valuable investment.

She says, "'We are here to help environmental health and food safety professionals through the expensive process of acquiring their certification by providing online courses and study guides at a huge discount."

Clean Bio Foods Business is the #1 resource for environmental health and safety study guides. It also offers reference manuals and online training courses. These invaluable tools are meticulously designed to:

Propel candidates toward becoming confident REHS or RS-certified professionals.

Provide an expansive knowledge base necessary to maintain compliance with intricate regulations.

Enhance food safety practices in various retail environments through the insights of the CP-FS manual.

The Clean Bio Foods Business education initiative represents an investment in individual career progression. It's also a strategic contribution to the entire sector's standards and best practices.

About Clean Bio Food Business

Clean Bio Foods Business has over two decades of expertise. Under the leadership of CEO Mitchell Allison, they are committed to advancing environmental health with actionable education solutions. The operational skill of COO Bria Parker reinforces the company's ability to deliver exceptional educational products. These products empower today's environmental health and food safety advocates.

They also help to safeguard the public at large.

Clean Bio Foods Business is based in Texas and serves individuals, businesses, and organizations nationwide. Visit cbfbusiness.com for more information and to take advantage of the current discounts.

For information on our educational offerings or to schedule an interview with Mitchell Allison or Bria Parker, please contact (609) 758-1665.

