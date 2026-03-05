Clean Cans Completes Second Acquisition in Five Months, Establishing a New Exit Path for Central Florida's Independent Bin Cleaning Operators

When Bin Shine's founders decided to move on, they didn't shop the business. They called Clean Cans.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Cans CFL, LLC today completed its second strategic acquisition in five months, absorbing the customer portfolio of fellow Central Florida bin cleaning operator Bin Shine. The deal extends Clean Cans' reach across Greater Orlando and, more notably, establishes a repeatable model: independent operators who built their businesses through community trust are choosing Clean Cans as the partner they hand that trust to.

Clean Cans Truck Clean Cans in Neighborhood

The acquisition follows Clean Cans' October 2025 purchase of Bin Gator. Unlike that earlier deal, Bin Shine's customer base was built through word-of-mouth, referrals and organic marketing - customers who signed up because someone they knew recommended the service. Clean Cans founder Steven Button says that distinction matters.

"Kevin and Laureano built their business the right way - through trust, not discounts," Button said. "When operators like them decide to move on, they don't want their customers abandoned or handed off to someone who treats them like a spreadsheet. That's why they came to us. We plan to honor every relationship they built, and we're ready for that same conversation with any Central Florida operator thinking about their next chapter."

For most independent operators in residential services, the exit options are limited: find a buyer who may not share your values, or simply close. Clean Cans is building a third path.

"After years of building this business together, we knew Clean Cans was the right home for our customers," said Kevin and Laureano, co-owners of Bin Shine, in a joint statement. "Steven's team cares about this community like we do. Our customers aren't just numbers to them - they're neighbors. That matters when you're handing over something you built from the ground up."

Bin Shine's customers are already receiving their trash can cleaning service without interruption. Clean Cans has committed to honoring all active service relationships as part of the acquisition terms.

The company has set aggressive growth targets and plans to pursue them through both organic expansion and continued acquisitions. Clean Cans is actively seeking conversations with operators across Central Florida who are considering retirement, a pivot, or simply a readiness to hand off what they've built to someone who will protect it.

In a service business won by convenience and reliability, the reputation you build doesn't just follow you - it becomes the business itself.

About Clean Cans

Clean Cans CFL, LLC is Central Florida's leading residential trash and recycling bin cleaning service, operating across 77 ZIP codes in the Greater Orlando area. Founded by Steven Button, the company has grown through organic customer acquisition, community relationships and strategic partnerships with independent operators - completing two acquisitions in the past five months alone. Clean Cans is known for its reliable service provision and the kind of neighborhood-level convenience that earns reviews where customers mention their driver by name. For more information, visit cleancans.com.

Media Contact

Steven Button

Founder, Clean Cans

321-402-4470

cleancans.com

SOURCE Clean Cans CFL, LLC