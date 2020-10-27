CLEAN Cause Announces Red Bull Veteran Chad Peffer as President and Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAN Cause Company announced today the appointment of Chad Peffer as President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Peffer will report to Wes Hurt, Founder and CEO of CLEAN Cause. The Austin-based beverage company has had tremendous success since Hurt founded the company in 2015 with the mission to support individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. CLEAN Cause donates 50 percent of its profits to fund sober living scholarships to support those transitioning from rehab to reintegration. To date, CLEAN Cause has granted over 1,600 sober living scholarships representing more than $800,000.

Peffer brings a wealth of experience and an extensive track record of success from his 20-year tenure with Red Bull. He has deep expertise in all commercial-related functions including Key Accounts, Distribution/Route to Market, Category Management, Shopper Insights, Trade Marketing and more. During his time with Red Bull, Peffer helped build the North America region of the beverage company from a $5 million brand to $3 billion. As part of the Executive Leadership Team while at the energy drink giant, Peffer spearheaded many key strategies and initiatives which changed the non-alcoholic beverage landscape as we know it today.

"It's an honor to welcome Chad to the CLEAN Cause family," said Hurt, "I have no doubt his industry expertise and experience will help elevate the CLEAN brand to the highest level. While his professional accomplishments are more than impressive, it's crucial that he is also a leader with a heart for the Cause. He understands the need and the power of our mission, and frankly, that's more important to me than all of the business experience in the world."

In the past year, CLEAN Cause has experienced immense growth with its current portfolio of 8 Sparkling Yerba Mate skus. In Peffer's new role he will lead all strategic and day-to-day operations to help drive the company's continued success. Peffer was initially drawn to CLEAN Cause due to its business model, commitment to the Cause, and its functional line of beverages.

"I can't wait! CLEAN has one of the strongest brand propositions and commitment that I have ever seen," said Peffer. "What if other CPG brands, or any manufacturing company for that matter, donated 50% of their profits to any cause? The world would be a better place. As a consumer, it's a simple proposition – a great, functional product with an unmatched business model. I'll be the first to admit that I'm a capitalist... but a capitalist with a Cause."

About CLEAN Cause

Founded, in 2015, CLEAN Cause is an Austin-based beverage company with a giveback program that donates 50 percent of its profits to support recovery from alcohol and drug addiction via "CLEAN Kickstarts" sober living scholarships. CLEAN Cause beverages are a sparkling, organic, Yerba Mate with 160mg of Better Caffeine™ for longer lasting, sustained energy without the crash or jitters of coffee or energy drinks. CLEAN Cause beverages are available nationwide in Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon and at specialty retailers. Visit online at www.cleancause.com .

