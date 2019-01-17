Clean CBD Skin Care Line, Lab to Beauty, Successfully Launches at Barneys New York

Lab to Beauty is taking CBD in a luxury direction with their launch in Barneys New York. The brand is available permanently at Barneys New York Madison Avenue, Beverly Hills, Chicago, and Las Vegas and online at Barneys.com, as well as a handful of select luxury Independent Retailers, including Tony Walker & Co Body+Beauty.

ABOUT LAB TO BEAUTY

Lab to Beauty was created by Katherine Ragusa and Alison Ragusa, two sisters from The Advantage Co, a wide ranging family enterprise that encompasses fashion, beauty, technology, and more.

The collection includes The Balancing Face Wash, The Green Cure Mask, The Refreshing Mist, The Quick Fix Serum, The Omega Fatty Facial Moisturizer, and The CBD Drops. The Body Collection, The Hair Collection, and The Therapeutic Collection launch Spring 2019.

Just as the farm to table movement has transformed the food industry, putting plants first and making clean eating a priority, Lab to Beauty is transforming the beauty industry and luxury market with their clean skin care movement centered around the pure potency and sensuality of plants with the supernatural healing effects of CBD, bottled fresh in the lab and brought right to your beauty routine.

SOURCE Lab to Beauty

