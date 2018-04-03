Clean Cleaning: Saje Natural Wellness Introduces 100% Natural Home Cleaning Line

Saje Natural Wellness has been a pioneer in the natural healing landscape for over 25 years, providing 100% natural essential oil blends, body care, home environment and aromatherapy products to wellness seekers across North America. Clean Cleaning is the latest addition to their line of over 500 natural products and is free from the harmful synthetic toxins found in many cleaning products – even the "green" ones –, which means you can keep your home as clean as your conscience.

With nothing to hide, every ingredient in the Clean Cleaning line is 100% natural, eco-friendly, and clearly listed on the label. This means you can breathe easy knowing that Saje products were formulated with the health, wellness and safety of your family in mind. Using Clean Cleaning helps protect your family from some of the 200 chemicals we are exposed to as part of our daily routines, including cleaning your home. Choose the cleaning power of nature found in:

Multi Clean – an invigorating, all-purpose cleaner

an invigorating, all-purpose cleaner Glistening Glass – a bright citrus surface and glass cleaner

a bright citrus surface and glass cleaner Bathroom Bright – a renewing tub and tile cleaner

a renewing tub and tile cleaner Dish Wish - a zesty dish soap

- a zesty dish soap Tidy Trio – a set of biodegradable cleaning cloths

"A vast majority of the chemicals we are unwittingly exposed to every day come from the products used to clean your home, your office – even a hotel lobby," says Kiara LeBlanc, VP of Brand and Creative Director of Saje Natural Wellness. "So, we asked ourselves: 'Are these chemicals really needed to effectively clean these areas of exposure?' And we found that the answer was a resounding 'no'."

Like all Saje Natural Wellness products, the Clean Cleaning line is:

100% natural , formulated from plant and mineral-based ingredients

, formulated from plant and mineral-based ingredients Free from harmful synthetic toxins found in many cleaning products

found in many cleaning products Free from artificial fragrances: just natural aromas from pure essential oils

Saje's Clean Cleaning line will be available at www.saje.com and Saje Natural Wellness locations on April 3rd, 2018.

About Saje Natural Wellness

Saje Natural Wellness connects people with the healing power of plants. Saje's 100% natural essential oil blends, body care, and home environment products are sustainably sourced from nature's most beneficial plants. Since 1992, Saje has passionately helped people navigate common health challenges and supported their well-being with products free of parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic colors, and fragrances. Saje was founded in Vancouver, BC by husband and wife team, Jean-Pierre LeBlanc and Kate Ross LeBlanc, and has grown to more than 70 experience-based locations across North America. Connect with their growing community at saje.com, @SajeWellness and @SpreadWellness.

Media Contact

Lauren DePaso, Nike Communications

ldepaso@nikecomm.com | 646-654-3472

