Clean Color Cosmetics Brand LAWLESS Launches Its First All-Natural, Silicone-Free Liquid Foundation

Our skin is the body's largest organ and we absorb up to 60% of product ingredients we place on it. With this in mind, LAWLESS founder, Annie Lawless, created a non-toxic formula that gives full-coverage results and includes skin benefitting ingredients to enhance your skin every time it's worn.

Completely silicone-free, this formula won't clog pores and still provides a beautiful skin-smoothing effect due to a blend of nourishing ingredients. Skin-enhancing oils, including abyssinica, camellia, kukui, grape seed, and jojoba oils, help plump and replenish the skin's moisture barrier for a supple, youthful appearance. Soothing, anti-inflammatory shea butter helps soften and repair skin, while promoting collagen production and protecting against free radicals.

"When it comes to 'natural' foundations, most currently on the market deliver sheer coverage or use pore-clogging oils like coconut oil. I created a toxin-free formula that delivers a radiant, full-coverage finish that is noncomodegenic, silicone- and SPF-free. Now you can not only feel good about the ingredients going on your skin, but feel confident and beautiful with the level of coverage and staying power," said LAWLESS Founder, Annie Lawless.

Each Woke Up Like This foundation shade retails for $46 at LawlessBeauty.com and on Sephora.com on June 5th.

LAWLESS doesn't take the term "natural" lightly. We really are Clean AF. Clean AF means ALWAYS FREE of carcinogenic, toxic, hormone, and endocrine disrupting ingredients, as well as ingredients that have been linked to the formation of certain cancers. These include, but are not limited to: Parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, comedogenic ingredients, polyethylene/PEGs, talc, BHA, BHT, fragrance/parfum, benzene, lead, oxybenzone, aminophenol, mineral oil, butylene glycol, methyls, octinoxate, carbon black, chromium, siloxanes, arsenic, aluminum, petroleums. We are 100% cruelty free. Learn more at www.lawlessbeauty.com and @lawless.

