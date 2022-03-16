Clean Conscious Skin Care

Ellaquor's new clean conscious products keep skin nourished and looking young, while helping to minimize environmental impact.

LOOMIS, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellaquor recently announced the launch of their new line and the company continues to reveal aspects of their philosophy that impress the crowds.

Meet some of the product line. Ellaquor's skin care is packed with nutrients, peptides, and nourishing ingredients to leave your skin feeling and looking refreshed. Not only are the products clean, conscious, and effective, the containers are recyclable and the packaging is biodegradable so you can feel guilt-free investing in your best skin. Ellaquor owners, Bobby Uppal and Karina Almanza, are leading by example by focusing on the whole self when it comes to beauty. With personal quests to live healthy lifestyles focused on using earth's finest natural resources, the pair remain committed to learning and discovering the power of natural ingredients and sharing them with others.

"Our goal is to help customers lead a healthy lifestyle and live consciously by providing access to quality products and life tips," stated Karina Almanza, Co-owner, Ellaquor. "Everyone deserves to use highly effective skin care without compromising health. Our products are made from the earth so that you can feel safe about what you're putting into your body. Together with our community, we are taking a stand against toxins in personal care, refusing to settle for anything but the safest, most beneficial products. We're offering a better, all natural, kind of beauty."

All Ellaquor's products are designed to be effective, clean, and conscious. In addition, Ellaquor uses ingredients that are vegan, natural, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, eco-friendly, and acne safe.

"When it comes to taking care of the earth, we take it very seriously," said Bobby Uppal, Founder and Co-Owner, Ellaquor. "Everything from our ingredients, to containers, and even our packaging are earth-friendly. We take great pride in not bringing any harm to our planet. We are leading by example and making great efforts to build better habits in our corner of the world."

Ellaquor's Best Selling Products

Ultra Light Face Lotion ($27) Beneficial for hydrating the skin without feeling greasy or heavy. Formulated with Zinc Oxide that effectively blocks and protects against UV rays.

($25) This refreshing cleanser soothes as it gently removes impurities. It is designed to clean without stripping the skin.

($35) Made with a blend of nourishing butters, oils, and plant extracts to soften and hydrate for silky smooth skin. Whipped to perfection, the texture is soft and creamy and absorbs into the body leaving a silky finish to your beautiful skin.

About Ellaquor

Owners, Bobby Uppal and Karina Almanza, have developed a company culture that embraces mindfulness of the mind, body, soul, and our planet. Founded in 2018, one of the company's core values is that every ingredient is pure, natural, and derived from the earth. In addition to a list of highly beneficial ingredients, Ellaquor also has a restricted list that is avoided at all costs. Ellaquor's ingredients are toxin-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and acne safe.

Committed to giving back, Ellaquor believes that reading can change the lives of children and, in turn, change the course of the world. To honor this belief, Ellaquor is currently working with local reading organizations and putting books in the hands of our younger generations. When you support Ellaquor, you invest in the future of our nation.

For more information on Ellaquor and order the skin care line, please visit www.Ellaquor.com and join the conversation socially on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Media Contact

Ellaquor | Sita Prasad | [email protected] | 530-637-8029

