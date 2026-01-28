Clean Cult Continues To Expand At Costco With First Ever Nationwide Launch Of Laundry Detergent Sheets in Club

Launching in all Costco regions across the United States and on Costco.com, Clean Cult is leading the charge in transforming the laundry detergent aisle in major retailers.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Cult, the world's first company to package cleaning products in paper-based cartons, is excited to announce a new milestone for both the laundry category and the retailer with the first-ever nationwide launch of laundry detergent sheets at Costco.

This launch introduces a new sustainable laundry format at an accessible price point to millions of households across the United States, while continuing to deliver on Clean Cult's mission to eliminate plastic waste from home cleaning — proving that sustainability can be both effective and affordable.

Now available in Costco stores across the country, Clean Cult's best-selling Fresh Linen Laundry Detergent Sheets debut in a club exclusive, supersized 180-sheet value pack, bringing a lighter, cleaner, waste-free way to do laundry. Named Best Value by Good Housekeeping and one of the Best Laundry Detergents of 2024 by Women's Health, this expansion represents a meaningful step forward in the evolution of the laundry aisle.

As consumers move away from bulky plastic jugs and pods, detergent sheets offer a simpler alternative: concentrated, mess-free, and designed to dramatically reduce waste without compromising performance. Projected to reach up to $2.5bn in annual sales by 2030, laundry detergent sheets are gaining momentum and could make up as much as 5% of the global laundry market in the next decade. With Costco's nationwide rollout, Clean Cult is making this growing, next-generation format accessible to everyday families — not just early adopters.

Costco is a leader in conscious consumerism, offering bulk purchasing options that help reduce overall waste at competitive prices. Following Clean Cult's first launch at Costco with its All-Purpose Cleaner Variety Pack in April 2025, this launch marks a continued expansion underscoring the growing momentum behind waste reduction, as both retailers and consumers push for more sustainable solutions with strong price points in everyday products. "As a company founded to remove plastic from the household cleaning category, this moment signals our mission going mainstream," said Ryan Lupberger, CEO of Clean Cult. "Seeing laundry detergent sheets reach nationwide scale at Costco marks a real shift in how people want to clean — simpler, smarter, and with less waste. We're proud to help lead that change while delivering great performance at a great value."

Clean Cult Laundry Detergent Sheets are made without dyes, phosphates, SLS, 1,4-dioxane, phthalates, or parabens, and are powered by a multi-enzyme formula that dissolves in both hot and cold water. Independent testing from Sterling Research Laboratories showed Clean Cult's sheets performed as well as or better than leading brands when removing common stains like makeup, spaghetti sauce, and coffee.

The brand is Certified Plastic Neutral and continues to push the category forward with innovative formats that reduce single-use plastic while keeping cleaning effective and accessible. With this nationwide Costco launch, Clean Cult expands access to sustainable laundry solutions at an unprecedented scale — bringing meaningful impact into everyday routines.

Clean Cult Fresh Linen Laundry Detergent Sheets are now available at select clubs nationwide at Costco for $22.99.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Clean Cult:

Founded in 2019, Clean Cult is tackling the cleaning industry's biggest mess: plastic waste. As the first brand to package soaps and detergents in patented, 100% recyclable paper-based cartons, Clean Cult has reimagined home cleaning with refillable systems that reduce single-use plastic waste by up to 90%.

Expanding its commitment to sustainability, Clean Cult also introduced the first ready-to-use aluminum bottles for dish soap and all-purpose cleaner in mass retail, offering durable, refillable alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Made with biodegradable ingredients and essential oils, Clean Cult products make zero-waste cleaning easy, effective, and accessible.

Certified Plastic Neutral by rePurpose Global and a proud partner of the U.S. Plastic Pact and How2Recycle, Clean Cult has earned industry recognition including Inc. Best in Business for Sustainability, Good Housekeeping's Best Cleaning & Organizing Award, and Better Homes & Gardens' 2024 Clean House Award.

With over 70,000 points of distribution, Clean Cult is available at Costco, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, and more. Learn more at www.cleancult.com.

SOURCE Clean Cult