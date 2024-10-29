CLEAN EATZ APPOINTS FIRST CEO

Eric Wyatt to fuel expansion and innovation

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, a health-focused lifestyle brand and meal plan franchise, has appointed 30-year restaurant and retail industry leader Eric Wyatt as the first CEO of the mission-driven, founder-led brand.

Wyatt most recently served as CEO of California-based NORMS Restaurants and has held C-level leadership roles at Boston Market and Corner Bakery Cafe. He also held senior positions at Hardee's Restaurants, Panera Bread and Starbucks, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to mentor and support team members, improve operational efficiency and lead successful market expansions.

At Clean Eatz, Wyatt will focus on expanding the brand's footprint across the United States through strategic innovation, operational excellence and franchise growth. His personal journey to healthier living, spurred by his recent full knee replacement surgery, resonates strongly with the values and mission of Clean Eatz.

"Eric's journey brings our founding mission to life: living a healthier life by making healthier choices. In combination with his extensive industry experience, it makes him an excellent choice to grow our brand," said Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz co-founder. "His ability to translate his personal commitment to wellness into leadership and innovation is exactly what we need as we entrust him to lead our brand through this dynamic time."

During his first 90 days, Wyatt plans to prioritize building relationships with franchisees, the Support Center Team and Clean Eatz Kitchen Distribution Centers, reinforcing the company's commitment to its partners.

"Serving as the first CEO of Clean Eatz is a unique opportunity to leverage my restaurant experience and empower others to embrace healthier lifestyles," said Wyatt. "The synergy between Clean Eatz's mission and my background will help elevate the brand and drive innovation, strengthening our commitment to bringing healthy eating from coast to coast."

Under Wyatt's leadership, Clean Eatz will be positioned to attract highly qualified new business leads and strengthen its expanding franchise network. He will work to enhance support systems, resources and profitability for franchisees, ensuring that Clean Eatz continues to thrive in the health and wellness market.

Clean Eatz is currently seeking new franchise candidates to expand nationwide and throughout key states, including Delaware, Massachusetts and Utah. For more information on bringing healthier, convenient eating to your area, visit www.cleaneatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Launched in 2011, Clean Eatz helps individuals and families change their lives with affordable and convenient healthy eating options that include dine-in, grab-n-go meal prep, catering and meal plan selections. Co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz began franchising in 2015 and has grown to 100-plus locations in 23 states. For franchising information, visit cleaneatz.com/franchise.

