CLEAN EATZ CELEBRATES Q3 ACHIEVEMENTS AND FRANCHISEE SUCCESS AT 2024 ANNUAL CONVENTION

Fast-growing brand expands national footprint, cements leadership in healthier eating

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, a health-focused lifestyle brand and meal plan franchise, wrapped Q3 with a celebration of its growth and brand achievements as well as individual franchisee excellence at its 2024 Clean Eatz Franchisee Conference.

The annual event, attended by nearly 100 franchisees and corporate team members, raised almost $50k for the brand's Clean Eatz Foundation and highlighted top-performing franchisees with performance-based accolades, including:

Franchisee of the Year : Matt Hall and Candace Gilbert ( Louisville, Kentucky ) — Awarded for achieving the highest gross revenue with the highest profit margin.

: and ( ) — Awarded for achieving the highest gross revenue with the highest profit margin. Rookie Franchisee of the Year : Gary Shaklee ( Cheyenne, Wyoming ) — Recognized for the highest gross revenue during the first 90 days of business in 2023.

: ( ) — Recognized for the highest gross revenue during the first 90 days of business in 2023. Multi-Unit Franchisee of the Year: Anna Dey ( Westlake and Mentor, Ohio ) — Acknowledged for maintaining the highest EBITDA-to-revenue percentage and best audit scores.

In addition to the awards, Clean Eatz shared growth updates with attendees. It has maintained its momentum in 2024, opening 14 new locations year-to-date, with plans for six additional openings before the end of the year. Q3 saw the opening of two new stores, further cementing the brand's reputation as a leader in the health food restaurant space.

"Our growth can be attributed to a strong business model, outstanding franchisees who share our vision and a strong demand for the product we offer — healthier lifestyles," said Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz co-founder. "We look forward to finishing out the year strong, with more openings planned as we spread our mission to provide healthy, convenient options to new cities from coast to coast."

Clean Eatz is actively seeking potential new franchisees nationwide and in territory markets in key states including Delaware, Massachusetts and Utah. For more information on bringing healthier, convenient eating to your area, visit www.cleaneatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Launched in 2011, Clean Eatz helps individuals and families change their lives with affordable and convenient healthy eating options that include dine-in, grab-n-go meal prep, catering and meal plan selections. Co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz began franchising in 2015 and has grown to 100-plus locations in 23 states. For franchising information, visit cleaneatz.com/franchise.

