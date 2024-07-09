Leading Health Food Franchise Keeps Clean Eating Top of Mind with New Meals and Fresh Flavors

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, America's leading health food restaurant and online meal plan franchise, is keeping its chef-inspired, nutritionist-approved meals and flavors top of mind for consumers nationwide with the launch of a new menu overhaul, which began rolling out July 5th.

Clean Eatz Debuts New Café Menu Revamp Nationwide

"Our guests have spoken loud and clear. They want more protein and vegetable options for our bowls, different sauces, traditional burger styles, and updated wraps," Clean Eatz Co-founder Evonne Varady shared. "Through use of focus groups and customer feedback, our team is confident this menu will enhance the brand's profile in restaurant scenes nationwide."

These new menu creations will include fresh and delectable options for those guests wanting to dine in or Grab N Go; mouth-watering, health-conscious substitutes to fit even the most hectic lifestyles:

Bunless Burger – Reduce the "dough" and increase the flavor this summer and beyond with the new Clean Eatz bunless burger: featuring grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, and potato fries.

– Reduce the "dough" and increase the flavor this summer and beyond with the new Clean Eatz bunless burger: featuring grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, and potato fries. Turkey Burnt End Cuban – A natural hickory-smoked turkey burnt end that adds complexity to the bowl category and delivers on a guest favorite LTO offering in the "Cuban Flatbread". All without sacrificing the macronutrients attributed to pork products.

– A natural hickory-smoked turkey burnt end that adds complexity to the bowl category and delivers on a guest favorite LTO offering in the "Cuban Flatbread". All without sacrificing the macronutrients attributed to pork products. Raspberry Lemonade Smoothie - Summertime never tasted so sweet with an all new Clean Eatz vanilla whey protein smoothie, blended with tart raspberry and lemonade for a tangy and refreshing treat.

- Summertime never tasted so sweet with an all new Clean Eatz vanilla whey protein smoothie, blended with tart raspberry and lemonade for a tangy and refreshing treat. Mango Peach Lemonade Smoothie – A refreshingly light pairing of vanilla whey protein, mango, peach, and lemonade to provide the full flavor of summer in one cup.

– A refreshingly light pairing of vanilla whey protein, mango, peach, and lemonade to provide the full flavor of summer in one cup. Green Tea Lemonade – As part of a summertime LTO with Chike, this newest addition to the beverage menu includes green tea packed with over 15 grams of protein, no added sugar, and 100mg of caffeine.

– As part of a summertime LTO with Chike, this newest addition to the beverage menu includes green tea packed with over 15 grams of protein, no added sugar, and 100mg of caffeine. Southwest Bison Wrap – A combination of premium lean bison, Clean Eatz Chipotle Ranch Sauce, low-sodium queso, corn and black bean blend, tomato, and lettuce – all in a fresh whole wheat wrap.

With 100+ restaurants in operations across the country, Clean Eatz is a bonafide QSR staple for millions. To find the franchise location nearest you, visit https://locations.cleaneatz.com/. And if you're interested in bringing these unique flavors to your area, check out what franchise opportunities exist with the brand at cleaneatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 100-plus locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

SOURCE Clean Eatz