Clean Eatz Foundation Explores New Avenues for Combating Childhood Obesity

Health Food Franchise Plans Fresh Initiatives to Bring America's Youth into the Clean Eating Conversation

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Eatz Foundation, which acts as the charitable arm for the award-winning Clean Eatz health food franchise and meal delivery brand, is on a mission to raise awareness and money for efforts combating childhood obesity. Funds are raised through a series of nationwide campaigns and initiatives, and earmarked for purposes meant to further the foundations mission.

After raising $45,000 at their annual franchise conference late last year, a partnership was formed with Camp Pocono Trails, a health and wellness summer camp, wherein Clean Eatz financed the camp fees for 10 kids from around the country. And this month marks the foundation's 2nd annual Go Bananaz smoothie campaign; a month-long fundraiser that commits a portion of sales from the limited-edition smoothie to the foundation's efforts, which in 2025 will include helping to pay for the college tuition of five different students entering into health and wellness-related fields of study.

"America's youth have historically been a demographic left out of the conversation when it comes to dietary habits, health risks of improper nutrition, and obesity. To see that reality flipped little by little through each of our foundation's initiatives makes me incredibly hopeful in the possibility of a more health-conscious future," said Evonne Varady, Co-founder of Clean Eatz. "The new efforts we have planned ahead will only further that, and just in time to kick off National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month in a couple of weeks."

The success and impact of the foundations campaigns and partnerships each serve as a significant springboard for future endeavors targeting childhood obesity. Endeavors that will only grow in scope and scale as the Clean Eatz franchise continues to expand its reach and develop its footprint in markets nationwide.

In the meantime, those wanting to find their nearest Clean Eatz location can visit https://locations.cleaneatz.com/.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 94 locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

