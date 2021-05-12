Clean Eatz Kitchen Introduces Keto-Friendly Alaskan Pollock Noodles

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen introduces a new, keto-friendly fish noodle to their menu for May. The Alaskan pollock noodle is a keto-friendly noodle that's made with wild-caught, sustainable Alaskan pollock and egg whites. The noodle is featured in their Keto Sweet Chili Stir Fry meal.

"It's the craziest thing, I was very skeptical at first", recounts production manager Ben Mitchell, "The idea of a noodle made from fish sounds like it's going to taste fishy and have a strange texture, but when it's in the dish, it tastes just like any other noodle - no fishy taste or smell".