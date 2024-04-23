Clean Eatz Kitchen Leans into Protein with 'Just the Meatz' Bulk Packs

Health Food Franchise Launches New Product Line to Make Premium Meats Available Nationwide

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen, one of the country's leading meal delivery service providers, announced the launch of their latest product line, 'Just the Meatz', which comes in response to one of their customers' longest-standing requests: access to their delicious, high-quality meats without any of the accompanying fixings. For the first time, fans of the brand can order protein in bulk, including house-prepared brisket, BBQ pulled chicken, shredded beef, steak strips, diced chicken, and honey garlic chicken.

By selling their premium, pre-cooked meats alone, Clean Eatz Kitchen is giving customers the unabated ability to customize their meals; helping them to create and enjoy health-conscious, balanced dished featuring their favorite carbs and proteins.

"Our culinary team takes pride in the flavors and innovations that we've debuted to families and individuals across the country. But often, we've found customers want to create for themselves, or devise entire meal plans that perfectly suit their unique preferences," said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "This offering, making our line of meats available in this manner, will make that possible for the very first time."

The difficulty that many have when it comes to maintaining a well-balanced diet commonly boils down to the lack of accessible, affordable health food available in local communities. Clean Eatz Kitchen was established as a means to offset such difficulties, and the debut of its 'Just the Meatz' line is in furtherance of that.

"The focus of Clean Eatz Kitchen is on providing nutritious, delicious food choices that fit the high-paced lifestyle of just about anyone, without sacrificing quality or experience," Nista continued. "No matter your location, with the click of a button, Clean Eatz Kitchen can show up at your front door, making mealtime easier and healthier than ever."

To learn more about Clean Eatz Kitchen and it's new 'Just the Meatz' offering, visit their online store here.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHEN

Clean Eatz Kitchen is a nationally-acclaimed online meal delivery service that's garnered immense support in communities across the country for its innovative, health-focused, and affordable home food shipments. The brand was established in 2017, intent on making healthy meals and proper nutrition more accessible to the masses in the face of the growing food desert. Since then, their chef-inspired creations have earned a cult following, and appearances with CNN, People Magazine, Women's Health, Delish, Healthline, Real Simple, Verywell Family, Medical News Today, and more. Clean Eatz Kitchen boasts free shipping, no required subscription, customizable meal options, and a new menu each month. Visit the site at www.cleaneatzkitchen.com today to get your first delivery!

