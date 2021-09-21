Clean Eatz Kitchen Partners with UPS for Nationwide Distribution

With UPS, Clean Eatz Kitchen is looking to improve its on-time fulfillment rates from 85% to over 95%. Tweet this

COVID has presented new challenges to Clean Eatz Kitchen . With the entire supply chain congested; receiving, processing and fulfilling orders has become a more dynamic process based on market availability. "We've had to evaluate every contract we have with every supplier and if they weren't the most reliable option, we've had to seek out more reliable business partners," says Nista, "Reliability is the #1 factor in this environment"

With UPS, Clean Eatz Kitchen is looking to improve their on-time fulfillment rates from 85% to over 95% and provide reliable, on-time fulfillment through the peak season.

Clean Eatz Kitchen has four distribution centers serviced by UPS - two in Wilmington, NC and on each in St. Louis, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.

About Clean Eatz Kitchen

Clean Eatz Kitchen ( www.cleaneatzkitchen.com ), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.

SOURCE Clean Eatz Kitchen

Related Links

www.cleaneatzkitchen.com

